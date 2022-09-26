**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon soared into this week’s time jump with force, delivering a number of bold moves by the show’s players. To keep the fire of this week’s episode burning, we look ahead to preview Episode 7.

Episode 6 saw a now adult Rhaenyra giving birth to her third son, Joffrey, while gossip concerning the true father of Rhaenyra’s sons began to travel. The King’s health deteriorated significantly in the last ten years and Alicent continues to reject Rhaenyra’s rise in power.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

House of the Dragon Episode 7 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 7, titled Driftmark, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 7 at 2 am GMT on Monday, October 3, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Episode 7 Preview – Driftmark

Following Episode 6, King Viserys will be looking for a new Hand to serve him after Lord Lyonel and Ser Harwin Strong were killed.

The trailer for Episode 7 suggests Otto Hightower may be on his way back to the King’s side, likely thanks to Alicent’s persuasion.

With Rhaenyra and Laenor leaving for Dragonstone, next week will see the Princess reunite with Daemon after the sudden death of his wife Laena.

The trailer also promises Alicent’s first physical attack against Rhaenyra out of frustration, which will cement their opposition as enemies.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

Compromises and consequences.



Sundays at 9pm ET on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/Q1aOx7ZIQs — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all