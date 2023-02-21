The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

As if The Last of Us fans can handle any more heartache, now they’ve only gone and introduced a horse into the mix. We reveal if Shimmer the horse dies in The Last of Us video game, and in the HBO adaptation, as well as provide a preview for episode 7.

Episode 6 saw Joel and Ellie arrive in the Jackson settlement in Wyoming, where the former was reunited with his brother, Tommy.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us**

Does Shimmer the horse die in The Last of Us video game?

Yes, sadly Shimmer does meet a tragic end in Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II.

In the sequel game, Ellie was given Shimmer to ride whilst patrolling Wyoming and even took the horse on lengthy trips to Eugene Linden’s station and Abby Anderson’s hideout.

Unfortunately, whilst Ellie and Dina were traveling to Seattle, Shimmer was caught in a trap mine that ended up breaking the horse’s legs.

Shimmer was later put down by the Washington Liberation soldier, Mike.

SHIMMER ITS SHIMMER THE HORSE FROM THE LAST OF US PART II IM SCREAMING #thelastofus #tlou pic.twitter.com/0imNFUTBz2 — angrboða ? tlou era | titanic 25th anniversary (@autistichelaena) February 20, 2023

Does Shimmer die in the HBO adaptation?

No, Shimmer does not meet its unfortunate end in the HBO series, yet.

Instead, Ellie and Joel end up taking another horse from the settlement to the university, with Shimmer left behind.

We saw Shimmer was just a young horse, when Maria introduced Ellie to it, but it was a nice Easter egg to include in the episode.

Episodio 6:

Vemos a Shimmer, la yegua que pertenecerá a Ellie unos años más tarde en The Last of Us Parte II.#TheLastOfUs #TheLastOfUsHBO pic.twitter.com/Enm9RXUfUm — MpShock (@Jaimemopi5) February 20, 2023

The Last of Us episode 7 preview

The Last of Us episode 7 is scheduled to release on February 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and nine episodes have been confirmed for the first season.

Episode 7, titled Left Behind, will take a deep dive into Ellie’s past, introducing Storm Reid as a friend, Riley.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

