The Last of Us episode 6 is creeping closer, even though fans have barely recovered from the last installment. Speaking of episode 5, we reveal how old Sam is in the adaptation and the video game, as well as confirm actor Keivonn Woodard’s age.

Episode 5 of the adaptation showed an emotional narrative following Sam and his brother, Henry, while Kathleen tried to find them in a fiery Kansas.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

How old is Sam in The Last of Us?

In the original game by Naughty Dog, Sam is 13 years old, while his brother, Henry, is 25 years old.

However, the HBO adaptation changed Sam’s age to 8 years old, which is considerably younger.

Henry’s age is not confirmed in the series, but we can assume that he is around the same age as he is in the game.

Keivonn Woodard age

Actor Keivonn Woodard is actually 10 years old in real life, which is two years older than his video game counterpart.

Previously a part of the Bowie Hockey Club in Maryland, Woodard’s casting in The Last of Us was celebrated by his teammates and the role earned him the nickname ‘Hollywood.’

As a deaf actor and hockey player, Woodard introduced ASL to a lot of the HBO cast members, who learned the language in order to be able to communicate with him better on set.

The Last of Us episode 6 preview

The Last of Us episode 6 is scheduled to release on February 19, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and nine episodes have been confirmed for the first season.

Episode 6 will finally see Joel reunite with his brother, Tommy, as he and Ellie arrive at a new camp.

The Last of Us episode guide and release schedule lets you know when every episode airs, along with titles as they are announced.

