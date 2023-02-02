Skinamarink's title meaning is inspired by a children's nursery rhyme

Before you watch 2023’s contender for most disturbing horror, we discuss the children’s nursery rhyme, Skidamarink, and how it influenced Skinamarink’s title meaning.

The horror has been labeled as “experimental” and categorized in the abstract analog horror subgenre while being compared to disturbing movies Antrum and Lake Mungo.

Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball – who celebrates his directorial debut with this feature – Canadian horror, Skinamarink, follows two kids who must navigate through a dark and disappearing house while searching for their missing father and stars Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul, and Jaime Hill.

Skinamarink’s meaning comes from the ‘Skidamarink’ nursery rhyme

Skidamarink, also known as ‘Skinnamarink,’ is a well-known nursery rhyme originating in North America and designed in the sing-along style.

Carrying the full title of ‘Skid-dy-mer-rink-adink-aboomp’ or ‘Skiddy-Mer-Rink-A-Doo,’ the first variation of the song’s lyrics was written by Felix F. Feist with music by Al Piantadosi and composed for the 1910 broadway production of The Echo.

Since the title is considered gibberish, a number of spelling variations and pronunciations have evolved over the years and the song has been popularised many times by artists including Guy Lombardo in 1950, the 1980s show, Bananas in Pyjamas, and remixed in the song ‘Oh My Dayum’ by The Gregory Brothers.

The horror movie primarily follows two children searching for their parents and making the nursery rhyme its title puts an eerie spin on the song.

Where to watch Skinamarink

The only place to watch Skinamarink is on the horror streaming service, Shudder, from February 2, 2023.

The horror was previously theatrically released in the United States and Canada back in January 2023.

Due to its low-budget release by IFC Midnight, Shudder is currently the only place where you can watch the feature.

Shudder is currently offering a seven-day free trial ahead of its $6 per month or $57 per year subscriptions.

