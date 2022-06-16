The official sneak peek preview for Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 and the associated draft summary have finally been shared online.

It’s a fantastic time to be a Dragon Ball Super fan with the premiere of the Super Hero theatrical movie in Japan.

However, as fans around the world countdown to the international release on August 19th, many are now looking to the upcoming manga chapter for their monthly-dose of Goku content.

This week, the Dragon Ball Super has shared a special sneak peek at the upcoming manga chapter 85, with a preview draft summary also being shared on social media by fans.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: How has Super Hero done at the Japanese box office so far?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero | Official Trailer BridTV 9954 Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/t5CIs0jDqC8/hqdefault.jpg 1010684 1010684 center 32600

When will Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 release?

Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 is scheduled to release around the world on Monday, June 20th.

The 85th instalment of the popular series will launch via Manga Plus and Viz Media from the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 11 AM EDT

British Time: 4 PM BST

European Time: 5 PM CEST

India Time: 8.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT

Australia Time: 12.30 AM ACST (June 21)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 preview and spoilers shared online

The Dragon Ball Super website first shared the official sneak peek raw scans for chapter 85 earlier this week.

“In Chapter 84, Goku and Vegeta fought side-by-side against Gas, but even their combined might proved no match for the Heeter’s immeasurable power…However, the two made a breakthrough at last when Vegeta grew strong enough through Ultra Ego to land a single punch on Gas and finally deal some damage!” – Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 preview.

However, in chapter 85, we will see both Goku and Vegeta use their own tactics and strategies as they battle against Gas.

“Vegeta seems to be recklessly facing down Gas with no regard for his own life, but is there something else going on here that only Goku can sense?!” – Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 preview.

Then, the popular and typically reputable Twitter page ‘DbsHype’ shared their draft summary of the raw scans. Per the post, the title of Dragon Ball Super chapter 85 is “Each One’s Answer” and will feature the following plot points:

Vegeta says that Gas is at a disadvantage against them and that any attempt to damage him will only make him stronger.

Despite this veiled threat, Gas goes on the attack and lets out a war scream. He punches Vegeta in the stomach, kicks him into the air and then flies up to hit him again mid-air to throw him back into the ground.

Before Vegeta can get back to his feet, Gas knees him in the stomach again, which causes a very painful expression on Vegeta. Gas says that his tactic is simple, kill Vegeta so that he doesn’t have time to react to the attacks

Goku starts to prepare to intervene but before he can say anything, Vegeta stands up and punches Gas in the abdomen saying “Thank you for the fuel you gave me!”

Gas is now enraged at this and he proceeds to kick Vegeta into the air once again. He then points his fingers at Vegeta and instantly teleports to him, landing another kick.

Gas does this finger-teleport trick again, with the final kick sending Vegeta flying into a nearby mountain – Goku looks on in amazement at the power, as Gas attempts the same kick again.

The draft summary then concludes with the website preview: “Vegeta seems to be recklessly facing down Gas with no regard for his own life, but is there something else going on here that only Goku can sense?!”

ANIME: Every finale on Crunchyroll from the Spring broadcasting slate

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]