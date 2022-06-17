What time will the finale of Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It S2 release worldwide and will the anime be renewed for season 3?

The Spring anime broadcasting slate is sadly now entering its final two weeks of scheduled releases. As fans around the world say goodbye to their favourite series, many are already looking ahead to what the future holds; is this only a temporary goodbye, or is it the last time we will see these shows on our screens?

Today, June 17th, the season 2 finale of Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It is set to premiere worldwide via the Crunchyroll streaming platform. Whilst season 3 is yet to be publicly confirmed, what are the chances that we will see Shinya and his colleagues return in Science Fell in Love season 3?

ANIME: Every series finale on Crunchyroll from the Spring slate

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to release around the world on Friday, June 17th.

Per the series streaming page on Crunchyroll, the season 2 finale “I Tried to Prove that You Are Fine Just as You Are” will premiere from the following international times:

Pacific Time – 9:45 AM

Eastern Time – 12:45 PM

British Time – 5:45 PM

European Time – 6:45 PM

India Time – 10:15 PM

Philippine Time –12:45 AM (June 18)

Australia Time – 2:15 AM (June 18)

The Quarry | Official Accolades Trailer

I am now halfway finished with this season of "Science Fell in Love …" and I have to say, this felt like a season finale. I love how they incorporated S1's ED here. I hope the series shifts gears just a bit and gives us a story arc devoted to Ibarada and Kosuke. — Subscribe to Pixcelation on YouTube! (@pixcelation) June 17, 2022

Science Fell in Love season 3 renewal status

As previously noted, Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It has not yet been publicly renewed for season 3 by either the production team at Zero-G studios or the associated Japanese distributors – but what can we say about the renewal at this stage?

Anime renewals typically depend on two factors; availability of course material and popularity.

The good news is that the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It original manga series by Alifred Yamamoto is still ongoing. Since starting serialisation in 2016, the series has released 13 complete Tankobon volumes in Japan, with the latest three volumes being launched in January, April and June of this year.

This means that there should be enough source material to produce a third anime season of Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It – especially if the manga series continues to publish new volumes at its current rate.

Then we have popularity, which is a rather debatable subject for the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime. On the one hand, the series’ second season is scoring a respectable 7.5/10 on MyAnimeList and all episodes from season 2 are scoring higher than the series average on IMDB – positive news for the chances of season 3.

On the other hand, only 11,000 reviews have been registered on MyAnimeList, a score of just 5.66/10 can be seen on AniDB and the series barely scraped into the Top 10 at any point during the Spring slate on AniTrenz’s ongoing fan polls.

Domestic popularity in Japan remains difficult to analyse, with the upcoming Blu-Ray DVD and manga sales hopefully contributing positively to the franchise as a whole. Under the assumption that the domestic response to Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It is generally more positive than international demand, there is a good chance that the anime will return for season 3 in the future.

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD: Everything we know about the upcoming anime

Bruh Science Fell in Love gets so out of pocket at times…I love it — Rae-(Commissions OPEN) (@mustbedeadart) June 17, 2022

What date could season 3 potentially release?

The Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime adaptation was first announced in January 2019 and premiered in January 2020. Then, the second season was revealed in October 2020, making its debut in April of this year.

This puts a rough production cycle for the Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It anime between 12 and 18 months – although the coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly slowed the development of season 2.

Considering both the availability of source material and the fact that Zero-G studios are only working on the Lady Napoleon series (release TBA), fans can expect Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It season 3 to premiere in either April or July 2023.

MOONRISE: Wit Studios helms Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi anime series

Honour mention to Science Fell in Love season 2! it was a nice surprise to see all those conclusions about what is love and how every person has a different way to feel or express love… I admit that 2-3 episodes made me teary-eyed :,) pic.twitter.com/21mz11c7Mi — Kirie (@Kirie_Zero) May 20, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]