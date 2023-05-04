There was a lot to digest from the first official trailer for Dune: Part Two and we explain the meaning behind Paul’s phrase, ‘May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter.’

We previously discussed how many parts fans should expect in Dune’s movie adaptation and director Denis Villeneuve shared his dreams of a trilogy.

Directed by Villeneuve and based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune: Part Two, is a two-part movie adaptation boasting a screenplay co-written by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts following royal Paul Atreides who joins forces with the Fremen in order to combat the evil Harkonnens on the planet Arrakis.

**Spoilers ahead for Dune**

Dune: Part Two official trailer recap

The Dune: Part Two trailer gave us an extended look at Paul succeeding in riding the great sandworm, Shai-Hulud, in front of the Freman.

We also got our first look at Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in action and Paul will be fighting the latter’s character, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

The end of the trailer shows Paul greeting a tribe of Freman as their new leader and closes with Paul and Feyd-Rautha preparing to battle before Paul utters a well-known phrase from the source material.

‘May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter’ meaning explained

Before entering into combat with Feyd-Rautha, Paul speaks the phrase: ‘May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter.’

This saying is often uttered when two Freman meet in combat, offered as a taunt, and it essentially means one combatant wishes ill will against the other, hoping that their weapon breaks during the fight.

Paul’s line in the trailer calls back to the first film when he battles Freman, Jamis, who says the exact same line to Paul before the battle began.

Dune: Part Two – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures

Meet the cast of Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin et all are returning for this second part, and we’ll have to wait and see which heroes and villains survive.

Cast additions include Florence Pugh, who will be playing Princess Irulan, Austin Butler, and Léa Seydoux.

Tim Blake Nelson is confirmed to be on board this second part, however, his role is undisclosed for now.

Below, we have listed the full cast roster for Dune: Part Two:

Dune: Part Two – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to release in theatres on November 3, 2023.

