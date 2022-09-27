**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Fans appreciated having Ser Harwin Strong in the forefront during House of the Dragon Episode 6, only for the entry’s ending to go up in flames. We explain what happened at Harrenhal and compare it to the books’ events.

Episode 6 saw Rhaenyra and Laenor leave for Dragonstone after doubts about the father of the Princess’ sons were cast. Daemon’s wife Laena also met her end during childbirth and chose to die a Dragonrider’s death.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

What Happened at Harrenhal in House of the Dragon?

After whispers of Ser Harwin being the true father of Rhaenyra’s sons spread, Lord Lyonel explained to King Viserys that his son had brought shame to House Strong and they were to be exiled.

Lord Lyonel also stepped down as the King’s Hand and both himself and Ser Harwin were imprisoned at Harrenhal – a fortress located northwest of King’s Landing in Westeros.

The conclusion then saw a fire break out in the prison, where Ser Harwin and Lord Lyonel both burned to death.

It was also revealed that Larys was behind the fire working to fulfill the Queen’s indirect wishes, tasking prisoners to set fire to the prison sporting the same bee broach that Larys has on his staff. The prisoners had their tongues cut out so they could never tell who hired them.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Does the Fire Occur in the Books?

Yes, Lord Lyonel and Ser Harwin were both engulfed in flames within George R.R. Martin’s source material – Fire and Blood.

The only difference between the events of the series and the books is that the culprit behind the fire was never identified in the source material.

The show confirmed that Larys was behind it, however, in the book Larys was one of many culprits, including Prince Daemon Targaryen, Lord Corlys Velaryon, and King Viserys.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

How Many Episodes Are In House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

Much can change in ten years.



Discover more: https://t.co/DhLl006BQr pic.twitter.com/604wP0Ph7P — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 26, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all