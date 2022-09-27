**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon introduced the ten-year time jump this week that saw a number of Alicent’s children grown up. We introduce you to Princess Helaena and reveal who her future husband is and her fate.

Episode 6 also showed Alicent’s tension with Rhaenyra still intact after Ser Criston confessed his relations with her. Daemon’s wife Laena also had a Dragonrider’s death after childbirth and Ser Harwin Strong met his end in a fire alongside his father Lord Lyonel.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Who is Helaena in House of the Dragon?

Princess Helaena Targaryen is the daughter of King Viserys I and Queen Alicent Hightower, introduced in House of the Dragon Episode 6 and played by Evie Allen.

Existing as King Viserys I’s second daughter overall, Helaena was also a Dragonrider and had the dragon Dreamfyre.

Helaena was described to be robbed of the Targaryen’s good looks in the source material but remained relatively pleasant and happy during her mother and father’s reign.

Who Became Helaena’s Husband and What was Her Fate?

**Major Spoilers Ahead**

Helaena later married her older brother, Aegon II Targaryen, who was also introduced in House of the Dragon Episode 6 and played by Ty Tennant.

The Princess later became Queen when Aegon II took the throne and the pair had three children between them: twins Jaehaerys and Jaehaera, and Maelor.

Helaena met her end after she was taken captive while Rhaenyra took control of King’s Landing in 130 AC, jumping from her window and dying after being impaled by spikes.

Helaena was also a prominent part of the anticipated Blood and Cheese narrative that is rumored to be an upcoming plot point during Season 2.

Princess Helaena, Prince Aegon, and Prince Aemond Targaryen.

Who are Blood and Cheese?

Blood was a butcher and Cheese a rat catcher in George R.R. Martin’s source material, and they both pay Alicent Hightower a visit in the Red Keep.

Working under the orders of Daemon, via Mysaria, Blood and Cheese tie up Alicent and wait for her daughter Helaena (who has only just been born in the series) to enter, before making Helaena choose which of her sons to be killed.

After choosing her youngest son Maelor to be killed, Blood decides to behead Helaena’s oldest, Jaehaerys instead, and this narrative is considered to be the “red wedding” scene of House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

