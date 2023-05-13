The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally been released into the wild and we explore the soundtrack of the game and introduce you to returning composer Manaka Kataoka.

Developed and published by Nintendo, the action-adventure game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild, flaunting open-world gameplay in the fictional kingdom of Hyrule following protagonist and hero, Link, ally Princess Zelda, and antagonist, Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack

The Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack is an anticipated feast for the ears following Breath of the Wild’s triumph.

The third trailer for the sequel also set expectations for the soundtrack sky-high with the debut of the saxophone.

Despite a tracklist not being available right now, fans can expect a wide array of themes from Breath of the Wild to return, as well as creepy but ethereal music playing around the Zonai shrines – which sounds like the music is being played in reverse – and the previously released main theme to be the main spectacle.

Breath of the Wild’s OST was previously released to the public on CD and vinyl in due course, and Tears of the Kingdom is expected to follow suit by the end of the year.

Meet composer Manaka Kataoka

Composer Manaka Kataoka is the returning composer from Breath of the Wild, who is in charge of elevating the pre-existing score with new themes.

Kataoka has previously worked on Nintendo scores Animal Crossing: City Folk and New Leaf, as well as Wii Fit and The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks.

In addition to his work as a composer, Kataoka has also worked as an additional crewmember on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Zelda fans get emotional over Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack

There’s no doubt over the Zelda music’s ability to harness the hero mentality, but there are many moments in the OST where things get emotional.

One fan stated that they were moved to tears over some of the more emotional moments in the score – which will likely occur during cutscenes.

Another player spoke about The Lost Woods theme that sounded a lot like Creepypasta music.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available to play on Nintendo Switch.

