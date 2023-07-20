It’s been a TV stable since the mid-2000s, but remarkably Family Guy has never won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys.

The Emmys has officially announced its longlist of nominations for the 2023 ceremony in September, and Family Guy has once again been overlooked in the comedy category. While many people believe the show may be past its best and ask if Family Guy is still funny, It was still rarely acknowledged during its heyday in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Family Guy has never won the Emmy Comedy Series Award

With 21 seasons and more than 400 episodes under its belt, Family Guy has done more than enough to establish itself as one of the most iconic animated comedy series of all time.

But, for reasons unknown, the show has been consistently overlooked at TV‘s most prestigious award ceremony, The Emmys – at least when it comes to the Outstanding Comedy category, anyway.

While the show has picked up no less than 31 nods from The Emmys since it first aired in 1999, it has only featured in the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series nomination list once back in 2009, only to lose to three-time winners, 30 Rock.

The show has amassed nine Emmys in total over the past 24 years, the most recent of which have predominantly been in the voice-over categories, though the Quahog residents have also picked up a couple of awards for animation in the past.

Shows that have beaten Family Guy to the Emmy

When looking back at the previous winners of the Outstanding Comedy Series Award, it’s fair to say that the animation has had some rather tough luck – as the standard of the field has been pretty high.

When Family Guy first became eligible for Emmy consideration, it was forced to compete with the likes of Friends, Everbody Loves Raymond and The Office. And as we entered the 2010s, the category was initially dominated by Modern Family, and latterly Veep.

Arguably, the only real controversy within the category came in 2018, when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was deemed to be the most outstanding comedy series by the Emmy panel.

Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Though the show, which concluded in May 2023, did receive critical acclaim, it was less prolific than previous winners like Modern Family, and some viewers were left slightly bemused by the decision at the time.

“I really tried to get into The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel but I just couldn’t. It’s so dull and unfunny,” tweeted one user back in 2018. “Dull humor has it’s audience clearly. #Emmys”.

The Emmys also appear to have snubbed The Simpsons who, despite a whopping 99 nominations in total, have never been featured in the Outstanding Comedy category.

Family Guy has gotten some recognition in 2023 Emmy nominations

While the wait for the ultimate comedy prize goes on for Family Guy, the cast can take solace in the fact that their work is still being acknowledged, after they picked up one nomination in the voiceover categories this year.

Family Guy’s parent network, Fox, took to Twitter to congratulate Alex Borstein, who will be flying the flag for the show at the ceremony in September, having qualified for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category for her role as Lois Griffin.

Borstein has also picked up a 2023 Emmy nod in the Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series category for her role as Susie in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, meaning she could rack up her fouth and fifth Emmy awards this Autumn.

Gaming Trailers