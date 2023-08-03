One of Game of Thrones’ most famous villains was Joffrey Baratheon portrayed by Jack Gleeson. Now the HBO antagonist is taking on another villain role in BBC’s reboot of The Famous Five.

Every Game of Thrones fan has deeply hated Joffrey Baratheon thanks to actor Jack Gleeson’s convincing portrayal of the role. We all rejoiced upon seeing Joffrey’s shock death in the HBO show’s season 4 episode 2. The antagonistic role earned Jack many accolades. Fans also fell in love with his off-screen personality. Now the Irish actor is playing another villain in BBC’s upcoming The Famous Five reboot.

Jack Gleeson portrays a villain in BBC’s Famous Five reboot

Jack who portrayed the Lannister blonde Joffrey in GOT is set to play Wentworth in the upcoming series of The Famous Five. The series was inspired by Enid Blyton’s novels and will air on BBC.

While Jck will play Wentworth, he is joined by other popular actors like Diana Quick as Mrs. Wentworth. The other cast members are Diaana Babnicova who will play George, Elliott Rose who is set to portray Julian, and Kit Rakusen will be Dick. Moreover, Flora Jacoby Richardson will star as Anne.

BBC recently unveiled Jack’s dramatic look for the series. A picture of him wearing a suit with fringy hair and a mustache left fans more excited. The mafia boss king of Look also sees Jack donning a ruby-encrusted Golden ring and a gold bracelet.

A look at Jack Gleeson’s role in Game of Thrones

Joffrey is one of the most hated characters in the GOT franchise. We first meet him in season 1 as a spoiled teenager. However, he goes on to commit limitless and heinous crimes in his short life. Joffrey takes on the throne and becomes the King after Robert Bartheon’s death.

He is also the driving force in the conspiracy against and the execution of Ned Stark. He is also seen routinely harassing and even beating up Sansa. Joffrey also humiliates nearly everyone in sight including his uncles Tyrion and Jamie as well as his own mother. He is also a conspirator in Robb Stark’s brutal killing at the Red Wedding, an episode that left actor Richard Madden ‘covered in blood’ and ‘sobbing’ on his flight back home/

He is finally poisoned on his own wedding day and it is not until season 7 that we find out who did it. Spoiler alert – it was Olenna Tyrell.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jack Gleeson wanted to give up professional acting after GOT

As per the Irish Independent, Jack who is 31 years old now, expressed in 2012 how he wanted to give up acting. “After Game Of Thrones I’d be happy to do some amateur plays but I don’t think I want to do any more professional acting,” he reportedly said.

He continued about how he wanted to be an academic. “I’d like to be an academic, a philosophy lecturer if possible. I’d do a Masters in Ancient Hebrew maybe, and a Ph.D. hopefully, if I get in,” he reportedly said. He also added how he was willing to sacrifice a big pay cheque that acting gets him for a quieter life as an academic.

However, he returned in 2002’s Out of Her Mind and 2021’s Rebecca’s Boyfriend. He is now set to take on another villain role in The Famous Five.

