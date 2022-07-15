Netflix has just released its latest sci-fi animated adventure, but where could you recognise the voice cast for Farzar from?

Despite infamously slashing its animation department earlier this year, Netflix continues to bring fans around the world some excellent 2D content.

The streaming giants’ latest series is Farzar, an adult animated spacefaring comedy series from Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, the duo behind Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

However, as fans settle down to binge this new sci-fi adventure, many are starting to recognise a few of the voice cast – but where from?

Farzar cast features some recognisable voices

The Farzar animated series features a whole team of talented voice actors, some of which you may recognise from their other projects, but who are they?

Fichael, Billy and Bazarack are all voiced by Dana Snyder, an American actor from Allentown, Pennsylvania. Snyder is arguably best known for voicing Master Shake in Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Granny Cuyler in Squidbillies and Gazpacho in Chowder.

However, Snyder has also featured in the likes of Robot Chicken, The Venture Bros, Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers, Paradise PD and The Patrick Star Show.

The conjoined twin’s Mal and Val are voiced by Kari Wahlgren, who fans may recognise as Jessica from Rick and Morty as well as Tigress from the Kung Fu Panda TV series. Wahlgren has also featured in the likes of Amphibia, Arcane, The Owl House, Infinity Train, Naruto, Tiger & Bunny and Fate/Zero.

Barry Barris is played by David Kaye, who is best known for voicing Arishem in Marvel’s Eternals movie, Duckworth in DuckTales and narrating the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver talk show. He has also featured in Transformers: Animated, Ben 10: Omniverse, Avengers Assemble and Robot Chicken amongst many others.

Queen Flammy is played by Grey DeLisle-Griffin, who fans may recognise as Monster Girl from Invincible, Arcee in Transformers and Grandma from The Book of Life. Griffin has also featured in Young Justice, The Boys, The Owl House, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, as well as The Legend of Vox Machina.

Renzo is brought to life by Lance Reddick, who fans may know as Hotel Manager Charon from the John Wick series, General Caufield in White House Down and Albert Wesker in Netflix’s new Resident Evil series.

Reddick has also played Johnny Basil in Oz, Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Phillip Broyles in Fringe and Papa Legba in American Horror Story: Coven.

Finally, we have Scooty, who is played by Jerry Minor. Arguably the most well-known for voicing Denzel in Paradise PD and Eric from Dr Ken. Minor is also a returning character for the Saturday Night Live series, as well as featuring in Comedy Bang Bang, Those Who Can’t and Big Mouth.

Additional cast members that feature in the Farzar series include:

Zobo – Carlos Alazraqui

Richard Christy

Brian Hanby

Sal Governale

Aaron Daniel Jacob

Ein Konstantine

Rocky Russo

Drew Zwetchkenbaum

Joy Valencia

