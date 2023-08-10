Game of Thrones fans can feast like a Dothraki with the second issue of the official series cookbook, baking in the oven for 2024.

Ever fancy some Dothraki Blood Pie, Dornish Creamcakes, or Winter Town Wassail from the popular Game of Thrones franchise? Well, the second issue of the official cookbook series is now baking in the oven, set to release in 2024 – here is everything that every hungry House needs to know.

The official Game of Thrones cookbook is in the oven

There is a new Game of Thrones cookbook in development called ‘Recipes from King’s Landing to the Dothraki Sea’ from American author Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, set to launch on May 7, 2024.

The new food cookbook will feature eight chapters offering “recipes for every meal of the day” including Dothraki Blood Pie, Crown Roast of Boar’s Ribs, Dornish Creamcakes, Redwyne Roasted Grapes, Seaweed Ship’s Biscuits, Barley Griddle Cakes, and Winter Town Wassail.

The new issue also includes a resource section that “suggests menus by region, so you can hold a feast in Riverlands, The Wall, or Braavos” and host your very own Game of Thrones-themed banquet.

The preview for The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook: Recipes from King’s Landing to the Dothraki Sea reads:

“For those who long to dine with the Dragonlords of Old Valyria or quaff a cup of mead with King Robert I, The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook unlocks the vast culinary world of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire. Presented as the in-world manuscript of a Citadel maester, these eighty recipes take the reader on a delectable journey throughout the Seven Kingdoms, across the Narrow Sea, and back into the annals of history.”

Hungry fans will be delighted to hear that this will actually be the second issue of the Game of Thrones cookbook series from Monroe-Cassel, with the first installment being released all the way back in 2012.

The first issue was titled ‘A Feast of Ice and Fire’ and included recipes such as Lamb and Herbs from The Wall, Beef and Bacon Pie from The North, Cream Swans from The South, Lemon Cakes from King’s Landing, Chickpea Paste from Dorne, and Tyroshi Honeyfingers from Across the Narrow Sea.

“From the sumptuous delicacies enjoyed in the halls of power at King’s Landing, to the warm and smoky comfort foods of the frozen North, to the rich, exotic fare of the mysterious lands east of Westeros, there’s a flavor for every palate, and a treat for every chef.”

Game of Thrones isn’t the only cookbook on offer

Along with her close friend, Chelsea Monroe-Cassel also runs The Inn At The Crossroads blog website and has produced a plethora of fantastic cookbooks based on various fantasy IPS, including:

Get those pre-orders in and stick the oven on, it’s time for a feast for the [fantasy] ages!

