Volume 2 is continuing creators’ free reign over the Star Wars universe and we confirm how many episodes are in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, discuss the release schedule and animation studios involved and mark the season 2 release date for your calendars.

Volume 1 of Visions debuted back in September 2021, delivering nine episodes that all received raving reviews from critics and the Star Wars fandom.

Inspired by the Star Wars universe, Star Wars: Visions is an animated anthology series created for Disney Plus that lets a different animation studio helm one episode each to deliver a unique story and artistic style.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 release date

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has a scheduled release date of Thursday, May 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.

The series is intentionally being released on this day to honor the Star Wars holiday, May 4th, riffing off of the famous phrase from the franchise: “May the force be with you.”

Some of the cast members lining up to perform this season are Anjelica Huston, Daniel Dae Kim, and Daveed Diggs.

Star Wars: Visions – Cr. Star Wars/YouTube

How many episodes are in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2?

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 is confirmed to have nine episodes, matching the episode count of the first season.

Below, we have broken down each episode complete with titles and a synopsis:

Episode 1: Sith

A former Sith apprentice, leading a peaceful, but isolated life, is confronted by the past when her old master tracks her down.

Episode 2: Screecher’s Reach

A young girl, seeking reprieve from her days in a rural workhouse, discovers a legendary haunted cave with her friends. The cave’s dark pull will change the trajectory of her life forever.

Episode 3: In the Stars

Two sisters, the last of their kind who live in hiding on their ravaged land, squabble about how to survive with the Empire encroaching. On a water run, the sisters must fight back when they are discovered.

Episode 4: I Am Your Mother

Young pilot Anni, who is embarrassed by her sweet, but clingy mum, must team with her for a madcap family race at the academy. Along the way, their relationship is tested by the elements, their old ship, other racers…and each other!

Episode 5: Journey to the Dark Head

A hopeful mechanic and disillusioned young Jedi team up for a risky and unlikely quest to turn the tide of the galactic war, but dark forces tail them.

Episode 6: The Spy Dancer

The premier dancer at a famous, Imperial-frequented cabaret uses her unique skill-set to spy for the Rebellion, but the presence of a mysterious officer threatens to derail her mission.

Episode 7: The Bandits of Golak

Fleeing from their village by train and pursued by ferocious Imperial forces, a boy and his force-sensitive younger sister seek refuge in a vibrant and dangerous dhaba.

Episode 8: The Pit

A fearless young prisoner, forced to dig for kyber by the Empire, plans a risky escape for he and his people.

Episode 9: Aau’s Song

An alien child who longs to sing is raised by her loving, but stern father to stay quiet because of the calamitous effect her voice has on the crystals in the nearby mines.

Star Wars: Visions – Cr. Star Wars/YouTube

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 release schedule

Star Wars fans will be happy to know that all nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be dropping at the same time on Disney Plus on the aforementioned date.

All episodes of Volume 1 arrived at the same time as well and each installment is expected to last between 13-22 minutes in length.

The animation studio roster from Volume 1 included Japanese studios Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, and more, and Volume 2 will feature the following studios:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers