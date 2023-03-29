From Me To You: Kimi ni Todoke Release date and Time for Netflix

From Me to You: Kimi No Todoke is an upcoming romantic Japanese drama series that’s getting released on Netflix soon, and here’s everything curious fans must know about it.

Kimi No Todoke is originally a Japanese manga that started its serialization in 2005 in Bessatsu Margaret magazine. In 2009, an anime was made on the manga; in 2010, it got a live-action film. So, it’s not the first time fans will see the live-action version of the romance-based manga.

Netflix uploaded an official trailer video for the upcoming J-Drama on Youtube three weeks ago. Seeing the trailer’s comments and viewership, it seems that fans are waiting for the series to land on Netflix so severely. So, here you can find the release date and timings on which the series will arrive on the streaming platform for different regions.

When will From Me To You: Kimi Ni Todoke get released?

From Me to You: Kimi No Todoke will get released on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 12:00 AM Pacific Timing. The other worldwide regions will get the anticipated drama series on their screens at the following times:

Pacific Timing: 12:00 AM

Central Timing: 2:00 AM

Eastern Timing: 3:00 AM

British Timing: 8:00 AM

Central European Timing: 9:00 AM

Indian Standard Timing: 12:30 PM

Philippine Timing: 3:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Timing: 5:30 PM

What is Kimi No Todoke about?

It revolves around a girl named Sawako Kuronuma and a boy named Kazehaya Shouta. The former is bullied by her classmates for her appearance and her hair. Her classmates usually call her by the name of The Ring’s ghost Sadako. However, when the most popular Kazehaya befriended her, other classmates also started talking to her in a friendly manner. Soon, Sawako starts developing feelings for Kazehaya, and he also starts to have the same feelings for her.

Netflix describes the series as:

First-year high school student Sawako Kuronuma finds it hard to fit in with her classmates and is mockingly nicknamed “Sadako” because of her long black hair and pale skin. As she lives her lonely school life, she meets a boy who talks to her and doesn’t care about the rumors. His name is Shota Kazehaya, and he is the most popular student in his class, loved by everyone for his cheerful personality.