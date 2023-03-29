Win Metawin and Prim Chanikarn send temperature soaring after latest photoshoot

Win Metawin and Prim Chanikarn aka Primiily are once again stealing hearts with their incredible chemistry. The stars are proving just how they became one of the most loved on-screen pairs thanks to a new photoshoot for Velence.

Thai Drama actor and one of the leading fashion icons in the country, Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, is certainly booked and busy in 2023. Beyond his global brand ambassador duties for Prada, the icon is set to star in not one but two new shows this year, Enigma and Beauty Newbie.

Win Metawin and Primiily previously starred in the Boys Over Flowers remake F4 Thailand in 2021. Although the two appeared as a second-lead pair, they were quick to gather attention and stole the show with their heart-fluttering chemistry. So much so, fans’ prayers got answered as Win and Prim are set to star in upcoming series Enigma this year.

As fans eagerly await the new series, the two are making sure to make the anticipation reach its boiling point. Let’s take a look at Win and Prim’s new photoshoot.

Win Metawin and Prim Chanikarn stun in new photoshoot

On March 28 Win unveiled the “Shade of Summer” collection for his brand Velence. The stars posed closely donning the stunning apparel. Both Win and Prim went on to share a carousel on their respective Instagram profiles.

While the two also posed alongside fellow stars, the magical chemistry between Prim and Win certainly became the talking point. Primiily also shared a video clip featuring Win giving a sneap peek at behind the scenes.

Fans swoon over Win and Prim’s ‘precious bond’

Since starring in F4 Thailand together, Win and Primiily have graced events together. It’s also evident how they share a close relationship as labelmates and co-stars. They’re constantly found supporting each other’s ventures; Prim donning Win’s apparel brand for instance.

Praising their sweet bond, a fan gushes: “This is probably the cutest sequence of pictures ever, I am overjoyed seeing how comfortable Win and Prim are with each other, how happy they are. They’re really close and their bond is precious, love to see them enjoying each other’s company this way, we support you.”

By Shriya Swami – [email protected]

