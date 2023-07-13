Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on July 6 and fans got to see Suguru Geto in action, but some might have him confused with Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s villain Kenjaku and there is a reason for that.

The first episode of season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen has already set the scene for the upcoming battles while giving a glimpse of Satoru Gojo‘s true powers. Amid this, one person that manages to steal the thunder is Suguru Geto, a character that was first teased in the Jujutsu Kaisen movie. The visuals of both characters prove that Studio MAPPA has done a brilliant job, but it also opens the door to the connection between Geto and Kenjaku.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga.

Geto and Kenjaku – Tale of same face, different identity

Anime lovers would have noticed that Kenjaku, who is the villain, looks exactly like Gojo’s best friend Geto. While it might come as a shock to a few, people who have already read the manga won’t be too surprised by this.

While Geto and Kenjaku look exactly the same, they are actually different people. Well, at least when it comes to identity. Kenjaku, who has several cursed techniques, is a master of innate technique which allows him to transplant his brain into different bodies to possess them.

He has managed to survive for years by this method. Due to this, he was able to take possession of Geto’s body after he died. While they might share the same face, their identities are different as one was Gojo’s best friend while the other is the antagonist.

Can Kenjaku access Geto’s powers?

Kenjaku’s innate technique allows him to channel his host’s memories, skills, and jujutsu. This means Kenjaku can easily channel everything that is connected to Geto.

Another advantage he has by using Geto’s body is his memory. Season 2 of the show lays out the strong bond that Geto and Gojo share. Given that they were a team, Geto has all the knowledge about Gojo’s power along with information about Tokyo Jujutsu High and its members.

This gives Kenjaku an upper hand in battles as he may be equipped with their shortcomings.

Where to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen show and movie

You can watch the Jujutsu Kaisen movie and the show on Crunchyroll. The first episode of the second season is already out while the second episode will release on Thursday, July 13.

Meanwhile, fans from Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan can watch the new season on Netflix.

Gaming Trailers