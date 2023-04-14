Hell's Paradise Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Hell’s Paradise Episode 3 is all set to get released soon, and here’s everything you must learn about its release date and time.

Hell’s Paradise has given us two brutal episodes, and now every fan is excited to see how brutal the upcoming episode will be.

In the previous episode of the anime, we saw the young executioner Sagiri struggling with her duties as she can’t keep her emotions aside while taking someone’s life. Meanwhile, Gabimaru killed every criminal in the most painful manner when they tried to kill him. So, he sort of encouraged Sagiri to learn how to pull the weight of taking someone’s life with her own hands.

When does Hell’s Paradise Episode 3 get released?

Hell’s Paradise Episode 3 will arrive on TV Tokyo in Japan on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. Netflix and Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in all the other regions of the World. You can follow the below timing to keep a check on its release:

Pacific Time- 8:30 AM

Mountain Time- 9:30 AM

Central Time- 10:30 AM

Eastern Time- 11:30 AM

British Time- 4:30 PM

European Time- 5:30 PM

Indian Time- 9:00 PM

Hell’s Paradise’s previous episode shows the brutal side of Gabimaru

The premiere episode of the anime series introduces us to the quiet side of the main protagonist Gabimaru, who had lost his hope to live. So, he always used to ask the executioners to kill him, but none of the executioners could do it. One day, when Sagiri visited him in prison and tried to execute him, he dodged the attack. That one situation made him realize that he still has a reason to live, and that’s none other than his wife.

However, the second episode showed us the dark side of Gabimaru, which stunned the fans. The way he killed all three attackers to defend himself was enough for the characters (and the fans), which is why he flaunts the legendary title of “Gabimaru the Hollow.”