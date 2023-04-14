Oshi No Ko is a brand-new anime that became a topic of discussion among fans on Twitter, so if you are wondering when you can watch the trending anime series episode 2 after the thrilling premiere episode, here, we have got you covered.

Coming from the animation studio Doga Kobo, Oshi No Ko is an anime adaptation of a Japanese manga written by Kaguya Sama: Love is War‘s author Aka Akasaka and Illustrator Mengo Yokoyari. The manga series debuted in April 2020 in Weekly Young Jump Magazine by Shueisha, and within one year, it successfully circulated one million copies. It also managed to sit on the top ranks of several charts.

So, when is the anime adaptation of the manga coming up with its second episode? Here’s the answer that you are seeking.

When does Oshi No Ko Episode 2 release for streaming?

Oshi No Ko Episode 2 will get released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Japan on Tokyo MX and other networks. Internationally, HIDIVE will simulcast the episode at the below timings globally:

Japan: 11:00 PM (April 19th)

India: 7:30 PM (April 19th)

USA: 10:00 AM (April 19th)

UK: 3:00 PM (April 19th)

Germany: 4:00 PM (April 19th)

Oshi No Ko Anime went live with its first 90-minute episode on HIDIVE for International fans after its official release in Japan on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The anime’s incredible visuals and dark yet emotional storyline quickly grabbed the communities’ attention, making it the top-ranking anime on MyAnimeList with a 9.3 score.

Apart from HIDIVE, the fandom in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan can also watch the episodes of the anime on Netflix, bilibili, and Ani-One Asia’s Youtube channel. Unfortunately, the anime series is unavailable on Crunchyroll, which has the most subscribers. However, seeing the popularity of the anime, we can keep our fingers crossed and wait for it to arrive on the streaming platform soon.

Oshi No Ko reveals the dark secrets of the Entertainment Industry

Unlike any other Idol genre anime series or movie, Oshi No Ko does not show an Idol trying to become prominent in the industry, but it shows how troublesome and dark the life of an idol can get. The story revolves around Ai Hoshino, a sixteen-year-old icon with a huge fanbase. One day she visits a gynecologist, one of her biggest fans. She asks him to help her deliver her twin babies safely. However, the gynecologist gets murdered by Ai’s stalker and gets reborn as the idol’s son Aqua.

Well, we don’t want to spoil it all for you, as the plot seems quite unique; you may want to experience it yourself through any of the above-mentioned streaming platforms.