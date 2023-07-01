The season 1 finale of Hell’s Paradise is expected to see the anime adapt over one-third of the original manga before season 2.

Whilst we are still waiting for a season 2 announcement from Studio MAPPA, the popular anime series has plenty of epic source material left to cover.

Hell’s Paradise/MAPPA/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

Hell’s Paradise season 2 manga pacing

The Hell’s Paradise anime has made a habit of adapting between three and five manga chapters per episode, with the season 1 finale expected to adapt up until chapter 46 of the original series.

This chapter was the final chapter of manga Volume 5, which was published in Japan back n March 2019 and serves as the best stopping point for the anime at this time.

The good news is that 127 chapters across 13 individual Tankobon volumes have been published in Japan (all volumes are already available in English), meaning that we are just over one-third of the way through the original story.

The synopsis for Volume 5, which the anime will pick up from in season 2, reads:

“The two fiercest warriors—Gabimaru the Hollow and Aza Chobe the Bandit King—finally cross paths and come to blows. These two men are evenly matched and utterly lethal…which means that their duel will be one for the ages!”

There are four main story arcs in the Hell’s Paradise manga:

Fans can purchase copies of the Hell’s Paradise manga in English via outlets including Amazon, Waterstones, and Bookshop with digital versions also available through Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and directly through Viz Media.

Hell’s Paradise season 2 renewal status

At the time of writing, the Hell’s Paradise anime adaptation has not yet been renewed for season 2 by Studio MAPPA.

Modern anime renewals are typically dependent on two main factors: the availability of source material from an original light novel or manga, and the popularity of the wider franchise.

As previously described, the anime adaptation is now just over one-third of the way through the original manga, meaning that there is plenty of source material available for season 2.

Hell’s Paradise should also prove popular enough to merit a second production, with positive scores of 8.25/10 on MyAnimeList, 4.2/5 on Anime Planet, 8.4/10 on IMDB, and 80% on Anilist.

The only major problem for Hell’s Paradise season 2 to deal with is the current production schedule of Studio MAPPA, arguably one of the busiest production studios working in the industry.

As of June 30, the MAPPA team are already working on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Summer 2023), Alice to Therese (September 2023), Attack on Titan The Final Season (Fall 2023), and Bucchigiri (January 2024).

Considering that anime fans are also expecting season renewals for the likes of Chainsaw Man and One-Punch Man, there is a possibility that MAPPA temporarily shelve Hell’s Paradise season 2 in favor of alternative productions.

Overall, whilst a second season of Hell’s Paradise is expected to be produced, it will likely be late 2024 before we see the anime return for a second mission.

