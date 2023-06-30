The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga has officially finished as rumors about part 2 of the anime begin to circulate online.

Not only has the original manga series ended this week, but so does the first part of Mash’s anime adventure – but will the series return for a second cour?

CREDIT- Aniplex USA Youtube channel

Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga series finishes

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga series will officially end this week with the publication of chapter 162 in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The final chapter will be included in Volume 18, which is scheduled to release for domestic audiences in October 2023.

Mashle started its serialization in January 2020, both written and illustrated by Japanese author Hajime Komoto, and has over five million copies in circulation as of the last update.

Out of the 17 published manga volumes, 12 are currently available in English with Volume 13 set to release in September 2023. Physical copies of the manga can be purchased via Amazon, Waterstones, and Bookshop with digital versions available through Google Play, Apple iBooks, Amazon Kindle, and Viz Media.

If you want to keep up to date with the manga, you can also read individual chapters via Viz Media as part of a $2.99 a month subscription to the platform, as well as via the Manga Plus app.

Mashle season 1 part 2 rumored to be in production

Ahead of the episode 12 broadcast in Japan, the Mashle: Magic and Muscles anime has not yet been publicly renewed for season 2; however, there are now numerous rumors circulating online that the series will have a second cour in January 2024.

These rumors include from popular leaker ‘oecuf0’ and the Shonen Jump News Twitter page which is reporting that a “new series [is] in production. Series will broadcast the final episode of its first cour on June 30th, and its second cour is yet to be [officially] scheduled.”

The good news is that a second saga to Mash Burnedead’s magical misadventure was always on the cards with the official Japanese website previously claiming that the TV series would be a “complete” anime adaptation.

This means that the TV series will look to adapt all of the content from the original, now-concluded, manga series – but how many chapters have been covered by episode 12?

Mashle: Magic and Muscles episode 11 ‘Mash Burnedead and The Survival of the Fittest’ adapted up until chapter 35 of the manga, with episode 12 expected to adapt a further four issues up to chapter 39.

This means that we are only around one-quarter of the way through the original source material, with fans subsequently expecting two 24-episode seasons of the anime in total.

This article will be updated as soon as we know more about either Mashle season 2 or season 1 part 2, so keep checking back in for the latest news.

