Season 3 of Netflix’s hit animated anthology series has just premiered, but what are Love Death and Robots episodes are the highest-rated overall?

There is a plethora of fantastic animated content available for fans around the world to enjoy…Sadly, there are also countless average and underwhelming titles that are better left unwatched.

Thankfully, the streaming giant is back with arguably its very best animated title; the incredible anthology series from multiple animation studios, Love Death and Robots.

With so many stories and styles, the series quickly became a fan favourite when it debuted in 2019. Now, fans are curious as to which Love Death and Robots episodes are the highest-rated out of the three available seasons so far?

SPY X FAMILY: Anime series forced me to forgive CloverWorks for Promised Neverland S2

Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10120 Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix 1016160 1016160 center 32600

What are the highest-rated Love Death and Robots episodes?

Whilst everyone will undoubtedly have their own list of the best Love Death and Robots episodes, user-based feedback website IMDB is still an excellent way to compare and contrast individual scores. As of May 20th, the following chapters are the highest-rated on IMDB:

Bad Traveling* (Volume 3 episode 2): 8.8/10 Beyond the Aquila Rift (Volume 1 episode 7): 8.5/10 Zima Blue (Volume 1 episode 14): 8.3/10 Sonnie’s Edge (Volume 1 episode 1): 8.2/10 The Secret War (Volume 1 episode 18): 8.1/10 Three Robots (Volume 1 episode 2): 8.0/10 Good Hunting (Volume episode 8): 8.0/10 Pop Squad (Volume 2 episode 3): 8.1/10

*Fans should note that ratings for season 3 are likely to change over the upcoming few days as more fans tune in to the latest volume on Netflix. However, fans’ feedback is only one half of the story, with various individual episodes receiving critical acclaim for their story and animation.

Despite not being amongst the top eight highest-rated episodes, it was “The Witness” that received the most awards from the first season of the animated anthology adventure. The episode by Pinkman.tv won Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation at the 2019 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Production Design at the 2020 Annie Awards.

The second season featured “Ice” as its most-successful episode, winning the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Short Form Animated Program at the 2021 Primetime Emmy’s, as well as two nominations for that year’s Annie Awards.

THE NORTHMAN: If you enjoyed the 2022 Viking movie, check out the Vinland Saga anime

Oh my. #netflix’ Love Death Robots v3 “Bad travelling”

Wouldve made an excellent movie. Awesome episode. — Leinil Yu?? (@leinilyu) May 20, 2022

A rather unusual controversy from season 1

Whilst the majority of Love Death and Robots fans will adore each and every episode for the variety in its stories and art styles, the series has been marked with a very strange controversy since season 1 in 2019.

This is because Netflix was trialling something different with the first volume; releasing four different orders for the 18 episodes at random for individual users. Shortly after its premiere, a popular fan theory began circulating that the order that appeared was somehow connected to the sexual orientation of the viewers.

Lukas Thoms, founder of the LGBTQ+ organisation Out in Tech, started a thread that claimed the order “changes based on whether Netflix thinks you’re gay or straight.” Thoms included various screenshots from two friends, which also seemingly confirmed his theory.

“We’ve known for a while that Netflix personalized the marketing of their shows based on sexual orientation (trailers, cover images etc) but it’s next level weird to change the actual experience of watching it. Thought I was losing my mind trying to talk to Andrew about the show.” – Lukas Thoms, via Twitter.

The thread quickly became a hot topic of conversation within the animation community, with Thoms noting how “Netflix thinks and cares a lot about ethical algorithms, but every company needs to be more transparent here.”

The streaming giant would indeed be more transparent, replying directly to the thread and putting to bed the fan theory once and for all. In response, Netflix said that the order “you’re shown has nothing to do with gender, ethnicity, or sexual identity.”

“We’ve never had a show like Love, Death & Robots before so we’re trying something completely new: presenting four different episode orders. The version you’re shown has nothing to do with gender, ethnicity, or sexual identity — info we don’t even have in the first place.” – Netflix, via Twitter.

FIRE FORCE: New video game announced alongside season 3 of the anime

We've never had a show like Love, Death & Robots before so we're trying something completely new: presenting four different episode orders. The version you're shown has nothing to do with gender, ethnicity, or sexual identity — info we don't even have in the first place. — Netflix (@netflix) March 19, 2019

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]