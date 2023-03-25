Horimiya-Piece New Anime Confirmed for July 2023

With several big announcements comes a piece of information about the popular rom-com anime Horimiya during the anime’s stage panel at Anime Japan 2023.

Horimiya is a manga/anime franchise that was initially self-published on the Dokkai Ahen website in a comic-strip format, which was titled Hori-san to Miyamura-kun. Later, the rights to the manga were acquired by Square Enix, the entertainment company that released it officially for the first time. The manga series ran from October 2008 to December 2011.

The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in January 2021, and it also received a Live-Action TV show that premiered in February 2021. Now, we are heading toward Horimiya’s new project titled Horimiya-piece.

Horimiya gets a new trailer and key visual

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Horimiya’s new anime, Horimiya-Piece, was announced with the first trailer and a key visual. The anime will cover events from the source material that wasn’t adapted in the previous adaptation.

Ever since the first season’s conclusion, the anime fandom has been looking forward to a season 2 announcement for Horimiya. Well, we finally got an official announcement, but this is not exactly a second season. Instead, it’s an entirely new anime adaptation titled Horimiya – Piece.

The first trailer for the new anime doesn’t reveal much about the story, but it does give us a glimpse of the animation while also featuring some dialogue exchange between the characters.

The warm-hearted first anime of Horimiya won several hearts with its storyline that every fan can relate to in their lives. Crunchyroll describes the series as:

A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she’s a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they’ve never shown. Could this blossom into something new?