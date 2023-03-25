Anime & Comics

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Who is Takehito Koyasu? Fushiguro Toji voice actor Explained

By Aparna Ukil

Toji Fushiguro giving a wicked smile in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
CREDIT- TOHO Animation official Youtube channel

Toji Fushiguro makes his debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and as it’s revealed that Takehito Koyasu will voice him, fans want to know more about the voice actor.

The two-cour divided Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 serves as prequel series to the first season, and recently, it has received a release date and a PV trailer. Besides that, fans have started drooling over the animated series after seeing the character designs and the animation quality.

The anime‘s first season gave us Geto as the main villain, and now, the upcoming season will provide us with Toji Fushiguro as the main villain. So, in this post, we will talk about the one who will voice the big bad of the second season.

Who is Takehito Koyasu?

Takehito Koyasu is a Japan-based voice actor who will be the voice behind Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Koyasu founded a voice acting agency in 1998 that sees him as the representative. Since childhood, Koyasu used to be someone who had a profound love for movies. He decided to make a career in voice acting after he watched Galaxy Express 999. His debut performance was seen in the comic-based anime Wowser. Since then, he has given us some prominent characters, including Dio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, Zeke from Attack on Titan Season 2, Kuzan from One Piece, and many more.

Who is Fushiguro Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Fushiguro is Megumi’s father, who serves as the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo’s Past Arc. Toji doesn’t have cursed energy, but his strength helped him earn the title ‘Sorcerer Killer.’ That’s because, till the time he was alive, he defeated several strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers, including young Gojo and Geto. He spent most of the years of his life proving that he was more potent than the sorcerers, even being a non-curse user.

Despite being connected by blood, Toji is entirely different from Megumi. While the former always keeps himself the priority, the latter doesn’t think twice before sacrificing himself for others.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
ANONYMOUS;CODE | Announcement Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know