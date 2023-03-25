Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Who is Takehito Koyasu? Fushiguro Toji voice actor Explained

Toji Fushiguro makes his debut in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and as it’s revealed that Takehito Koyasu will voice him, fans want to know more about the voice actor.

The two-cour divided Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 serves as prequel series to the first season, and recently, it has received a release date and a PV trailer. Besides that, fans have started drooling over the animated series after seeing the character designs and the animation quality.

The anime‘s first season gave us Geto as the main villain, and now, the upcoming season will provide us with Toji Fushiguro as the main villain. So, in this post, we will talk about the one who will voice the big bad of the second season.

Who is Takehito Koyasu?

Takehito Koyasu is a Japan-based voice actor who will be the voice behind Toji Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Koyasu founded a voice acting agency in 1998 that sees him as the representative. Since childhood, Koyasu used to be someone who had a profound love for movies. He decided to make a career in voice acting after he watched Galaxy Express 999. His debut performance was seen in the comic-based anime Wowser. Since then, he has given us some prominent characters, including Dio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, Zeke from Attack on Titan Season 2, Kuzan from One Piece, and many more.

Who is Fushiguro Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Fushiguro is Megumi’s father, who serves as the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Gojo’s Past Arc. Toji doesn’t have cursed energy, but his strength helped him earn the title ‘Sorcerer Killer.’ That’s because, till the time he was alive, he defeated several strongest Jujutsu Sorcerers, including young Gojo and Geto. He spent most of the years of his life proving that he was more potent than the sorcerers, even being a non-curse user.

Despite being connected by blood, Toji is entirely different from Megumi. While the former always keeps himself the priority, the latter doesn’t think twice before sacrificing himself for others.