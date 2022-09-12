House of the Dragon: Does Rhaenyra marry Daemon Targaryen?

In the recent episodes of House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenyra is being forced by her father to marry for diplomatic ties. Episode 4 starts with several suitors offering their hand to the Targaryen Princess for marriage, but Rhaenyra declines every offer.

Apart from that, we also saw some intimate moments between Rhaenyra and her uncle, Daemon. So, following the events of the latest episode, fans are eager to know does Rhaenyra marry her uncle, Daemon.

Watching Dameon and Rhaenyra together was shocking for several fans, but there’s more to that. In the episodes, the princess also shared some passionate moments with her Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole, before losing her maidenship to him. Well, let’s explore with whom the princess gets married in House of the Dragon.

Do Rhaenyra and Daemon tie the knot?

In the source material, Rhaenyra marries Corlys Velaryon’s son Laenor, with whom she shares three children. However, the book suggests that the children are not biologically related to Laenor; instead, the kids are from Rhaenyra’s adult love interest Ser Harwin Strong, the successor of Harrenhal, the largest castle of the Seven Kingdoms.

Laenor, in the books, was not interested in women, so his marriage with Rhaenyra was nothing more than a political arrangement. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra keeps on developing feelings for her uncle, Daemon.

So, after the death of Laenor, Rhaenyra and Daemon got married secretively in the Dragonstone. The duo also shared three children named Prince Aegon Targaryen, Prince Viserys Targaryen, and Princess Visenya Targaryen. However, as their marriage was against the wishes of King Viserys I Targaryen, big controversies took place in the family.

What happened in House of the Dragon Episode 4?

House of the Dragon episode 4 showed that King Viserys wants Rhaenyra to get married soon, but the princess doesn’t want to. The next scene showed that things went back to normal between queen Alicent and Rhaenyra.

After getting frustrated with everything that’s happening, Rhaenyra gets an opportunity to escape from the castle and experience a normal life at least once. Daemon arranges casual clothes for her and takes her to a pleasure house, where the duo gets intimate. The moment when Rhaenyra entirely gets involved, Daemon pulls himself back and runs away, leaving her alone.

Later, Rhaenyra gets intimate with Ser Criston Cole and loses her maidenship. On the other side, Otto Hightower informs the king about Daemon and Rhaenyra’s visit to the pleasure house. Initially, the king does not believe his words, but later, he calls Rhaenyra and questions her.

He asks her to get married to Leanor Velaryon, to which the princess agrees after a few minutes. But she puts a condition to remove Otto Hightower from his position of Hand of the King, and Viserys does the same.

