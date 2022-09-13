House of the Dragon: Does Rhaenyra Targaryen become queen?

Since Rhaenyra was announced as the successor to King Viserys by the king himself, several controversies have taken place in House of the Dragon. The primary reason for the controversies is that in a male-dominated monarchy, how could a woman sit on the Iron Throne?

Moreover, in the latest episodes, the king gets furious to find his daughter a match. When princess Rhaenyra showed disinterest in getting married, King Viserys threatened to remove her as the heir. Hence, she agreed to marry Laenor Velaryon. On the other side, Otto Hightower never wanted her to be the Queen, so he also tried to convince Viserys to choose Prince Aegon II to be his heir.

Seeing all the politics and controversies, fans are worried if Rhaenyra could ever be the Queen. Well, in this post, we talk about the fate of the Princess in the books.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Does Rhaenyra Targaryen become the Queen in the books?

Yes, Rhaenyra got an opportunity to become the Queen and sit on the Iron Throne. However, the period of her reign didn’t last long. Moreover, whenever she sits on the throne, she gets scars from the throne itself, believing that the throne chooses a ruler on its own and it has taken Rhaenyra unworthy.

As many were not in favor of seeing her as the ruler of Westeros, Aegon’s followers emptied the Kingdom’s treasure, and Rhaenyra was left with no wealth. Hence, she became cruel and increased the taxes, due to which she was also compared to ‘Maegor the Cruel’, one of her ancestors.

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the most perfect castings ever, i’ll never get over it #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/pwRdI4XPJK — House Of The Dragon Source (@HOTDsource) September 1, 2022

Later, things went out of control when Helaena Targaryen, wife of Aegon II, killed herself in prison. People of the Kingdom believed that Halaena was killed on Rhaenyra’s orders. Hence, the riots took place in the entire Kingdom, and Rhaenyra escaped from the Kingdom and hid in the Dragonstone.

However, she was found by Aegon II, who fed her to his dragons in front of Rhaenyra’s son Aegon III. Even if Rhaenyra was the Queen of Westeros for a short time, the history of the Kingdom denies taking her as the real Queen of Westeros.

