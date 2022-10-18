**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

It’s been a busy few months for television, and with The Rings of Power and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already concluded, House of the Dragon will be the third epic series to close its Season 1 run. Now that the penultimate episode has aired, we eagerly look to preview Episode 10.

Episode 9, titled The Green Council, focused on Alicent’s decision to make Aegon king – Viserys’ final wish – which overthrew Rhaenyra behind her back, trapping the Queen between a rock and a hard place.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 10 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 10, titled The Black Queen, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch Episode 10 at 2 am GMT on Monday, October 24, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 10 Preview – The Black Queen

The title, The Black Queen, is to address Rhaenyra’s black faction on her quest to hold her birthright as Queen.

The trailer for Episode 10 sees Rhaenys warn Rhaenyra and Daemon on Dragonstone that the Hightowers are coming for her and her children.

With Lucerys stepping up to help, we have also been teased a showdown between him and Aemond One-Eye – keeping in the line with the books.

The finale promises to show many dragon encounters and a tense stand-off at Dragonstone as Otto brings his forces against Daemon.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday.

Fans will be relieved to hear that House of the Dragon has already been green-lit by HBO for Season 2.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

The Green Council has taken a stand.



