House of the Dragon Episode 3 Ending Explained: Does Crabfeeder Die?

Crabfeeder was first seen in House of the Dragon Episode 2, but the ending of the third episode showed Daemon killing him brutally. So, now fans want to know if he is really dead.

TV shows like House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, and Lord of the Rings are unpredictable regarding the characters’ deaths. One of the characters who grabbed our attention in House of the Dragon Episode 2 was Crabfeeder.

While fans were getting prepared to know more about the character in the further episodes, the latest episode of the TV show showed Crabfeeder getting defeated by the rogue prince, Daemon Targaryen.

Is Crabfeeder Dead?

The last minutes of the third episode of House of the Dragon showed Lord Corlys’ brother Ser Vaemond getting furious due to his hunger to see the Crabfeeder dead. He also says that he doesn’t trust Daemon for this. King Viserys sends a messenger to them who reveals that the king wants to send his army to support House Targaryen and House Velaryon in the battle against the Crabfeeder. However, Daemon didn’t agree to take his help because he wanted to finish off the battle on his terms and conditions.

Daemon goes to the Stepstones to meet Crabfeeder, taking a white flag in his hand to surrender. He also puts his sword, Dark Sister, down. However, as the Crabfeeder sends his army to kill the Targaryen prince, all of them get killed one by one. When the enemies surrounded Daemon, Lord Corlys and Ser Vaemond showed up with their army for his aid. On top of that, we also saw Daemon’s dragon lighting the enemies on fire with his breath.

While the battle on the land of Stepstones was going on, Daemon went into the cave to see Crabfeeder and came out with his mutilated upper body.

The episode clearly shows that the character is dead and he won’t be returning to the screens.

