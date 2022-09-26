House of the Dragon Episode 6 Ending Explained: Does Laena Velaryon Die?

Apart from showing the 10-year time jump in Episode 6, House of the Dragon also brought several shocking twists after the surprising ending of the previous episode. One such twist was the demise of Laena Velaryon. However, several fans in the community are still unsure if a crucial character like her is actually dead.

The sixth episode of the TV series brought us an older Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laenor, and Laena while also showcasing Aemond and Aegon Targaryen growing up as teenagers.

Witnessing the dramatic ending of House of Dragon Episode 6, everyone is eager to learn what exactly happened and if Laena Velaryon dies.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for House of the Dragon Episode 6

Is Laena Velaryon Dead?

Laena Velaryon, in her childhood, was pushed by her parents to approach King Viserys after his first wife’s death. However, the king made Alicent Hightower the new Queen of Westeros.

In Episode 6, Laena Valaryon and Daemon Targaryen were shown residing in Pentos with their two daughters, and Laena was pregnant with their third baby. The episode also shows Laena having trouble while delivering the baby, so the doctors tell Daemon that it’s complicated to save his wife and the baby.

Hearing this, Laena heads toward her dragon Vhagar and instructs her to burn her alive. Hence, Laena Velaryon is actually dead and won’t return to the TV series. However, in the book, she died during childbirth.

In the episode, Laena states to Daemon that she wishes to get a dragon rider’s death. So, it makes sense why she chose to die by dragon fire rather than during childbirth.

House of the Dragon Episode 6: Recap

At the beginning of the episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen gives birth to a son. After childbirth, she is immediately called by Alicent as she wants to see the newborn baby. Laenor Velaryon helped the princess reach the Queen. Seeing Rhaenyra with her newborn son, Alicent shows concern towards the princess. Soon, King Viserys enters the chamber, and by looking at his grandson’s face, he finds his nose similar to Laenor’s.

Laena Velaryon throughout the years #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/HMQJifOQeB — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) September 22, 2022

However, Alicent gives him a suspicious look as if she knows something. Later, leaving the chamber, Rhaenyra and Laenor go to meet Ser Harwin Strong, the biological father of the princess’s sons. Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children were taken to the dragons, where Aegon bullies Aemond.

While training the kids for swordsmanship, Ser Criston provoked Harwin Strong to fight, and he did the same. Later, Alicent and Lorys Strong join hands, and the latter gets Harwin and their father killed by setting fire to the castle. On the other side, getting tired of the pain and complications during labor, Laena gets herself killed by her dragon.