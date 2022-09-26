Who plays Harwin Strong in House of the Dragon? Meet Actor Ryan Corr

House of the Dragon presented House Strong’s Ser Harwin as a background actor for the first five episodes. However, the latest episode puts Harwin in the spotlight, and the community learns who Harwin is.

Harwin Strong clearly played a prominent role in Episode 6, and his actions would definitely impact the storyline even further. So, who exactly is Harwin Strong, and who is Ryan Corr, the actor who gave life to the fictional character?

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode six

Who is Harwin Strong?

In the source material, Harwin Strong is described as the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms and the heir to castle Harrenhal. Moreover, George R.R Martin also gave him the nickname ‘Breakbones’. Harwin Strong’s father, Lyonel Strong, became King Viserys’ hand after the King freed Otto Hightower from his duties.

In the fifth episode, Rhaenyra and Laenor Velaryon got married for the sake of the realm. However, the couple decided to carry on with their interests. So, after getting involved with Ser Criston Cole and her uncle Daemon, Rhaenyra found her interest in Harwin Strong, with whom the princess also shared three sons.

When Rhaenyra Targaryen gave birth to her third son, Queen Alicent was aware that the newborn was an illegitimate child. However, when the Queen tried telling this to the King, he ignored it and turned a blind eye.

Ser Criston Cole, who clearly can’t handle rejection, knows that Harwin Strong is the father of Rhaenyra’s sons. So, during a training exercise, Cole pushes Harwin over the edge with his cruel words, and Harwin starts punching Cole out of aggression. This leads to Harwin being removed from the Commander of the City Watch position.

After that, Lyonel Strong asks the King to send Harwin back to the Kingdom he is supposed to rule. Later, Harwin and his father were killed in a fire that was set in Harrenhal by the criminals hired by his brother Larys.

In the books, Harwin and Lyonel die in the fire, much like in the TV show. However, in the books, it was never confirmed if Larys was responsible for the fire. However, Larys clearly accept killing his father and elder brother in the House of the Dragon TV series.

Meet Ryan Corr who plays Ser Harwin Strong

Ryan Corr is a 33-year-old Australian actor who is known for his performances in Love Child, Wolf Creek 2, and Packed to the Rafters. Before these appearances, he took minor roles here and there. Over the years, Ryan Corr has gained a fanbase for his acting skills and looks.

He was also nominated for the Australian Film Critics award for his performance in 2018’s comedy-drama film, Ladies in Black.