House of the Dragon: Why Did The TV Series Change The Actors?

House of the Dragon Episode 6 comes with the biggest time jump, due to which some of the potent characters of the TV series have to be recast.

Since the first episode of House of the Dragon, we have seen time jumps between the episodes. For instance, between Episode 1 and Episode 2, there was a time gap of six months, Episode 2 and Episode 3 came with a time gap of three years, and two years time jump was shown between Episode 3 to Episode 4.

Seeing the cast change in the latest episode of the TV show, fans seek the reason behind such a significant change. So, if you are one of those fans, be with us as we talk about it in this post.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

Why the actors were changed in House of the Dragon?

Not all actors of House of the Dragon have been changed; the TV series brings only a bunch of new actors who replaced the younger versions of the characters. The older actors, including King Viserys, Prince Daemon, and Ser Criston Cole, will be played by the same actors till the end.

Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were seen as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, and they were loved too, so the recast became a point of discussion. However, if we think logically, then we can say that ten years is a lot, and the actors playing young versions of the characters in the TV series cannot be made look in their near 30s.

Moreover, House of the Dragon Co-creator Ryan Condal talked to INSIDER about the same, where he stated:

The people that are truly children in this are the ones that get recast.

Along with Alicent and Rhaenyra, Laena and Laenor were also changed. However, these two characters have been changed three times until now.

Who are the new Rhaenyra, Alicent, Laena, and Laenor? Where have we seen them before?

Talking about the actors replacing the early cast, Milly Alcock was replaced by Emma D’Arcy, who was seen as Naomi Richards in Wanderlust and Astrid in Truth Seekers.

Olivia Cooke replaced Emily Joanna Carey as Alicent. The English actress is renowned for appearing as Meg Demoys in Blackout, Emma Decody in Bates Motel, and Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair.

Compromises and consequences.



Sundays at 9pm ET on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/Q1aOx7ZIQs — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 22, 2022

Matthew Carver portrayed Ser Laenor Velaryon for a short period. Theo Nate replaced the young actor. Finally, the adult version of the character is taken over by John Macmillan, who was seen portraying Julian Mitchell and Webb sitcom Back.

Laena Velaryon was played by Nova Foueillis-Mose at the early stage when King Viserys was looking for a new queen. In Episode 5, Savannah Steyn took over the role, and Episode 6 showed Nanna Blondell as Laena. Blondell is known for her work in Livet enligt Rosa, Beck, Andra Avenyn, and more.