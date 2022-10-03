**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon Episode 7 saw a number of mischievous happenings play out under the cover of twilight and we look ahead to preview Episode 8 containing the final time jump of the series.

Episode 7 saw the King and Alicent journey to Driftmark for Laena’s funeral, but a union with Rhaenyra soon replaced Daemon’s non-existent grief. The Targaryen children also had a punch-up, which pushed Alicent over the edge and fuelled her to break the tension between her and Rhaenyra.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 8 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch Episode 8 at 2 am GMT on Monday, October 10, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 8 Preview – The Lord of the Tides

The trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, confirms the final time jump in the series, showing Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children grown up.

We see Otto Hightower, the King’s Hand, speaking on his behalf, which suggests Viserys is now too ill to conduct his official duties.

With the Hightower’s now in a position of power, Rhaenyra and Daemon, the newlyweds, agree to travel to King’s Landing to claim back dominance as legal heirs to the throne.

We are also told The Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon, has been wounded in the Stepstones, which leaves the air to Driftmark hanging in the balance.

Furthermore, Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will also be jostling for their place, while war looms amidst a great divide within the House of the Dragon.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

