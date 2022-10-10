**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Just when we thought House Targaryen, Velaryon, and Hightower were making amends, King Viserys dropped a prophecy bomb on Alicent’s shoulders that promised a civil war next week. We look ahead to preview Episode 9 of House of the Dragon and confirm the date and time of its release.

Episode 8, titled The Lord of the Tides, saw the throne of Driftmark up for grabs after Lord Corlys suffered a grave blow. Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys was the rightful heir, however, Lord Corlys’ brother, Vaemond, wanted the heir of Driftmark to be of Velaryon blood, airing the common thought that Rhaenyra’s son was Ser Harwin Strong’s bastard.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 9, titled The Green Council, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The episode will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK can watch Episode 9 at 2 am GMT on Monday, October 17, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 9 Preview – The Green Council

During the closing moments of this week’s entry, we see a dying Viserys tell Alicent of The Prince That Was Promised prophecy, claiming their son Aegon is the rightful heir to the throne instead of his daughter Rhaenyra.

The trailer for Episode 9 suggests Alicent upholds the King’s wishes after his death and puts in motion for Aegon to be King, which will cause a civil war between the Hightowers, Targaryens, and Velaryons once again.

Furthermore, the King’s Hand, Otto Hightower, is putting his own plan in motion to uncover a secret against Rhaenyra, which is perhaps a ploy to get the people on the side of Aegon being King.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

