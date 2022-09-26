**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

For fans who didn’t know prior, House of the Dragon has caused confusion for some after Episode 6’s time jump, where Rhaenyra and Alicent’s actors were replaced. Amidst the confusion, some fans are mistaking Hunter Schafer for Emma D’Arcy.

Episode 6 saw an older Rhaenyra give birth to her third son with Laenor Velaryon still by her side as husband, however, gossip started to spread that Ser Harwin Strong was the father. The rumor mill caused Rhaenyra and Laenor to leave for Dragonstone, which will see the Princess’ reunion with Daemon.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Fans Confuse Hunter Schafer for Emma D’Arcy

Since the first previews of Emma D’Arcy’s involvement in House of the Dragon surfaced, many fans thought it was Hunter Schafer who was fulfilling the role of an older Rhaenyra Targaryen.

There’s no denying that the Euphoria actor has a striking resemblance to D’Arcy, who was known before House of the Dragon for their role in Truth Seekers.

While a number of fans comically claim Schafer is playing Rhaenyra, others are genuinely asking if it is the actor.

We can confirm that Hunter Schafer does not have any involvement in House of the Dragon thus far, and an older Rhaenyra Targaryen is played by Emma D’Arcy.

you can’t tell me hunter schafer wouldn’t make a great addition to house of the dragon like LOOK AT THIS!!!! the resemblence is uncanny!!! pic.twitter.com/nYX5aHxaLw — trop spoilers (@richonnescamino) May 27, 2022

Why Did They Change the Actors in House of the Dragon?

Simply put, they changed actors in House of the Dragon to accommodate the ten-year time jump that occurred in the narrative between Episodes 5 and 6.

Younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey during Episodes 1 through 5, before the ten-year time jump occurred.

Since Alcock and Carey are younger actors, they had to bring in older actors to convincingly convey the time jump and make the characters look older.

This is where D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke came in to play older versions of Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent and these actors will play the characters until the end of the season.

House of the Dragon Episode 7 Driftmark Preview

House of the Dragon Episode 7, titled Driftmark, is scheduled to be released on HBO on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Episode 7 will see Rhaenyra and Laenor arrive at Dragonstone, where a reunion with Daemon will occur after the death of Laena.

King Viserys will also be looking for a new Hand after Lord Lyonel stepped down (and died) and Alicent may be able to persuade the King to rehire her father, Otto Hightower.

Going by the trailer, we will also see a physical confrontation between Rhaenyra and Alicent, where the latter pulls a knife on her.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

