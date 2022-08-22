**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones**

One of the greatest twists from Game of Thrones revealed the series-long mystery of who Jon Snow’s parents were and where his true heritage lay.

Formerly known as the bastard, we provide a recap on who Jon Snow’s parents are and remind you of his rightful name and heir to the throne.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon | Fire Will Reign Official Promo Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11112 House of the Dragon | Fire Will Reign Official Promo Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/blHoET7H0TY/hqdefault.jpg 1080570 1080570 center 32600

Who are Jon Snow’s Parents?

In the final episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, it was revealed that Jon Snow’s parents were Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

As we were reminded in House of the Dragon Episode 1, Rhaegar is the son of the Mad King, Aerys II Targaryen, and older brother to Daenerys – making Jon Snow her nephew.

Viewers were exposed to the revelation during Bran Stark’s foresight into the past, where he watched Lyanna reveal Jon’s true father to Ned Stark.

Game of Thrones – Cr. Photograph by Helen Sloan / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Jon Snow’s Real Name is Aegon Targaryen

Season 7 also revealed that Jon’s real name was actually Aegon Targaryen and he was the rightful heir to the throne.

Before Lyanna’s passing, she asked Ned to protect Aegon/Jon at all costs, as news of his true ancestry would cause Robert Baratheon to hunt him down.

There was also a chance that Aegon/Jon could have been used as collateral damage by pro Targaryens and a political pawn to move the house closer to the Iron Throne, despite Aegon/Jon’s disinterest in ruling the Seven Kingdoms.

Jon Snow, son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/DlsWhmqPVF — zed (@vadersanakin) June 27, 2016

House of the Dragon Episode Guide

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and will settle into the release pattern of airing every Sunday at 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT, and 2 am GMT until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles that we know so far:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Sunday, September 4, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Sunday, September 11, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Sunday, September 18, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Sunday, September 25, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Sunday, October 2, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Sunday, October 9, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Sunday, October 16, 2022

Episode 10:TBA – Sunday, October 23, 2022

Quiet in the realm.



House of the Dragon starts now. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/ywqHj8Fckv — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all