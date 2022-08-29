Who is Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon Episode 2 lands on Disney Plus, and like the first episode, it also introduced us to several new faces. One of the newly introduced characters is Laena Velaryon, and fans are eager to learn who she is. Well, here, we discuss who Laena Valaryon is and who plays the character in the TV show.

HBO’s House of the Dragon serves as a prequel to the popular TV show Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon stars several renowned actors, including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, and more.

House of the Dragon | Fire Will Reign Official Promo Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11112 House of the Dragon | Fire Will Reign Official Promo Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/blHoET7H0TY/hqdefault.jpg 1080570 1080570 center 32600

Warning- Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon

MORE: Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed?

Who is Laena Velaryon?

Laena Velaryon is the daughter of Rhaenys Targaryen (King Viserys I Targaryen’s cousin) and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Since childhood, Laena had a fiery personality that she inherited from her father. After the first wife of King Viserys’ died, he was suggested to remarry. Princess Rhaenys and Lord Corlys requested the king to meet their twelve-year-old daughter Laena and consider her as his second wife.

King Viserys agreed to meet her and see if she could be the queen of the kingdom. He also agreed to it because he wanted to develop friendly relations between House Targaryen and House Velaryon. However, King Viserys choose to marry Alicent Hightower over Laena Velaryon. Later, grown-up Laena became the second wife of prince Daemon Targaryen.

New footage from episode 2 sets up King Viserys and Laena Velaryon in a new royal match… #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/zzRTiIKVyG — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) August 26, 2022

Who plays Laena Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

Nova Foueillis-Mosé played young Leana’s role in the first two episodes of House of the Dragon and received very positive feedback from fans worldwide. At the time of writing this post, not much information about the child actor is available on the internet. Later, we will see Savannah Steyn replacing her as Laena. The actress was signed for the role by HBO in 2021.

Nanna Blondell will most likely be seen as adult Laena by the end of the season. The Swedish actress is known for acting in several TV shows and films, such as Livet enligt Rosa, Hassel, Twin, and more.

MORE: Is ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ based on the books?