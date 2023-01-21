It’s time to reunite with friends in Manhattan as Hulu’s spin-off returns for its sophomore run and we confirm the How I Met Your Father season 2 release time, release date, and introduce you to the cast.

The first season premiered on January 18, 2022, and the second season was renewed a month after in February due to its popularity.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger for Hulu, How I Met Your Father is an American sitcom spin-off of the popular 2005 series How I Met Your Mother, following main character, Sophie, and her life in Manhattan with her friend group.

How I Met Your Father release date

How I Met Your Father is scheduled to premiere on January 24, 2023, on Hulu.

The sophomore run has doubled the episode count of season 1 by offering 20 episodes this time around, putting the season 2 finale on June 6, 2023.

Fans will be eager to tune in to see what becomes of Charlie and Valentina’s break-up, Hannah and Sid’s engagement, and the return of Ian now that Sophie is getting along great with Jesse.

How I Met Your Father release time

Following the release pattern of most Hulu shows, How I Met Your Father season 2 will debut at Midnight PT.

This time translates to the following release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Meet the How I Met Your Father season 2 cast

The main cast is returning to deliver another round at the bar, including Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall, and Chris Lowell.

Josh Peck confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that his character, Drew, would make an appearance in season 2 as well.

Furthermore, Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie are some of the new faces on the block, joined by John Corbett, who will play Sophie’s love interest.

Check out the main cast list below:

Hilary Duff – Sophie

– Sophie Chris Lowell – Jesse

– Jesse Francia Raisa – Valentina

– Valentina Suraj Sharma – Sid

– Sid Kim Cattrall – Sophie

– Sophie Ashley Reyes – Hannah

– Hannah Daniel Augustin – Ian

They may not have it all figured out, but at least they have each other. ? How I Met Your Father returns for Season 2 January 24 on @hulu. #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/OwJcoIBxlS — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 10, 2023

