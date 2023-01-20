The continuation of generation z’s answer to the Scream franchise will offer a sixth installment in Scream 6 this spring, but do you need to watch 2022’s Scream beforehand and where can you watch Scream 5 in 2023?

Roger L. Jackson is returning in the sixth entry to command the voice of villain Ghostface once again.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, Scream 6 – stylized Scream XI – is aptly the sixth installment in the overall Scream film franchise and serves as a direct sequel to 2022’s Scream.

Where to watch Scream 5 in 2023

2022’s franchise entry, Scream, is available for streaming in 2023 and we go over all of the options below.

There are various places you can stream Scream 5 (try saying that five times fast), including Paramount Plus, Sky, and NOW.

If you’re looking to rent Scream 5, it’s available on Curzon, or to buy the movie, it’s available on Amazon Prime, Chili, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Scream 6 serves as a direct sequel to the 2022 movie, therefore, it is preferable you watch Scream 5 beforehand. However, the Scream movies tend to introduce new characters mixed with returning ones, and while there’s a new story around the fresh characters, the main plot also advances. In short, every Scream movie is a must-watch.

Horror fans love the Scream 6 trailer

The fresh Scream 6 trailer showed us Ghostface’s taunting in New York City, following the tagline: “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

The excitement levels for the sixth installment have skyrocketed since horror fans got their first taste of what’s to come.

Moviegoers are calling the trailer “phenomenal” and the marketing has even inspired fans of the franchise to go back and watch installments they missed.

#NW: For the First Time cuz I'm hyped for Scream 6! pic.twitter.com/cVFa6b8NVf — Cantina | (Kate Era) (@Cantina1234) January 20, 2023

Meet the Scream 6 cast

Courteney Cox is returning to play Gale Weathers once again in the movie sequel, but her fellow star, Neve Campbell, will not be involved in this entry.

Rising Star Jenna Ortega is the only one alongside Cox returning from the 2022 feature, alongside Avatar: The Way of Water’s Jake Champion, and Spider-Man: No Way Home bully Tony Revolori.

Samara Weaving, of Ready or Not fame, has also been cast in an undisclosed role and Anya Taylor-Joy was previously rumored to be in the sequel, which turned out to be false.

Below, we have included Scream 6’s cast list:

Courteney Cox – Gale Weathers

– Gale Weathers Melissa Barrera – Sam Carpenter

– Sam Carpenter Jenna Ortega – Tara Carpenter

– Tara Carpenter Hayden Panettiere – Kirby Reed

– Kirby Reed Jasmin Savoy Brown – Mindy Meeks-Martin

– Mindy Meeks-Martin Mason Gooding – Chad Meeks-Martin

– Chad Meeks-Martin Dermot Mulroney – Williams

– Williams Henry Czerny – Professor Freddie

– Professor Freddie Tony Revolori – Gabe

– Gabe Jack Champion – Evan

– Evan Liana Liberato – Carly

– Carly Josh Segarra – David

– David Roger L. Jackson – Ghostface voice

Scream 6 is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 10, 2023.

