Tom Holland's young Superman fan cast for James Gunn's DCU project

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: British actor Tom Holland attends 'Uncharted' premiere at the Tres60 studios on February 08, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage)

It’s now common knowledge that James Gunn will have no problem in casting Marvel actors within the infancy of the DCU, which is why fans have wasted no time in fan casting Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, as a young Superman.

DC fans were heartbroken late last year when Henry Cavill announced that he was no longer going to be playing Superman in the DC universe, due to a change in the studio’s creative direction.

The new movies and shows announced in the future DCU include Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Superman Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold, Booster Gold, The Authority, and Paradise Lost.

Tom Holland fan cast as a young Superman

We all know the British actor, Tom Holland, has the athleticism to play any superhero role thrown his way – we’re even convinced he could bulk up to play the MCU’s Juggernaut if he wanted.

But since Gunn’s red-cape stab will be featuring a younger Superman, many have flagged Holland as a potential candidate – quiff and all.

Other actors touted to fulfill the comic-book role include Timothée Chalamet, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Dylan Sprayberry – who portrayed a 13-year-old Clark Kent in Zack Snyder’s 2013 movie, Man of Steel.

Superman: Legacy

Before James Gunn made his big DCU announcement at the end of January 2023, we already knew that the Guardians of the Galaxy director was writing his own Superman movie, which we later found out was titled Superman: Legacy.

It has yet to be decided if Gunn will direct the project as well, but he has assured fans that it will not be an origin story of Kal-El.

Instead, Gunn specified that Clark Kent will be “balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing” in the movie and it’s already scheduled to release in theatres on July 11, 2025.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

