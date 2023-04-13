It’s the end of the road for Bill Hader’s titular character on HBO as this will be the final season and we confirm how many episodes are in Barry season 4, highlight the release schedule in our episode guide, and mark the release date.

The first season of Barry premiered in March 2018 with a second season arriving one year later in March 2019. Due to the pandemic, the third season didn’t premiere until April 2022.

Created by Bill Hader and Alex Berg, the dark comedy-drama series, Barry, follows Hader’s titular hitman who begins to question his profession and life choices, starring Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and more.

Barry season 4 release date?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on HBO.

Season 4 will also be available to watch via the HBO Max membership, where new episodes will be uploaded weekly to join the previous three seasons.

The official synopsis for the final season reads:

“Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to have eight episodes to conclude the show, following the episode count of the first three seasons.

Each installment lasts between 26-35 minutes in length and the episode titles have always remained in lower caps as a stylistic choice.

There have been a number of guest directors on the show, in addition to Hader and Berg’s time at the helm, however, season 4’s episodes will be entirely directed by Hader.

Barry – Cr. HBO/YouTube

Barry season 4 release schedule on HBO

There is already a confirmed release schedule set out by HBO, revealing that season 4 will begin with a double bill.

After the first two episodes premiere on April 16, the series will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Sunday.

The below release schedule confirms that Sunday, May 28, 2023, will be the series finale of the HBO show.

Below is the full season 4 release schedule complete with episode titles:

Episode 1: yikes – April 16, 2023

– April 16, 2023 Episode 2: bestest place on the earth – April 16, 2023

– April 16, 2023 Episode 3: you’re charming – April 23, 2023

– April 23, 2023 Episode 4: it takes a psycho – April 30, 2023

– April 30, 2023 Episode 5: tricky legacies – May 7, 2023

– May 7, 2023 Episode 6: the wizard – May 14, 2023

– May 14, 2023 Episode 7: a nice meal – May 21, 2023

– May 21, 2023 Episode 8: TBA – May 28, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

