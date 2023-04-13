Movies & Television

How many episodes in Barry season 4? HBO release schedule confirmed

By Jo Craig

Bill Hader as Barry wearing blue prison overalls and pointing at himself in the mirror in Barry season 4
Barry - Cr. HBO/YouTube

It’s the end of the road for Bill Hader’s titular character on HBO as this will be the final season and we confirm how many episodes are in Barry season 4, highlight the release schedule in our episode guide, and mark the release date.

The first season of Barry premiered in March 2018 with a second season arriving one year later in March 2019. Due to the pandemic, the third season didn’t premiere until April 2022.

Created by Bill Hader and Alex Berg, the dark comedy-drama series, Barry, follows Hader’s titular hitman who begins to question his profession and life choices, starring Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and more.

Barry season 4 release date?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on HBO.

Season 4 will also be available to watch via the HBO Max membership, where new episodes will be uploaded weekly to join the previous three seasons.

The official synopsis for the final season reads:

“Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to have eight episodes to conclude the show, following the episode count of the first three seasons.

Each installment lasts between 26-35 minutes in length and the episode titles have always remained in lower caps as a stylistic choice.

There have been a number of guest directors on the show, in addition to Hader and Berg’s time at the helm, however, season 4’s episodes will be entirely directed by Hader.

Barry – Cr. HBO/YouTube

Barry season 4 release schedule on HBO

There is already a confirmed release schedule set out by HBO, revealing that season 4 will begin with a double bill.

After the first two episodes premiere on April 16, the series will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Sunday.

The below release schedule confirms that Sunday, May 28, 2023, will be the series finale of the HBO show.

Below is the full season 4 release schedule complete with episode titles:

  • Episode 1: yikes – April 16, 2023
  • Episode 2: bestest place on the earth – April 16, 2023
  • Episode 3: you’re charming – April 23, 2023
  • Episode 4: it takes a psycho – April 30, 2023
  • Episode 5: tricky legacies – May 7, 2023
  • Episode 6: the wizard – May 14, 2023
  • Episode 7: a nice meal – May 21, 2023
  • Episode 8: TBA – May 28, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Hello Neighbor 2 | Extended Beta trailer
Latest Trailers
Rabbids: Party of Legends | Launch Trailer
Jo Craig

Jo Craig is a TV and Movies Staff Writer at GRV Media, reporting on content that stretches across streaming, cinema and pop culture for Forever Geek. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review and research film anime video games alongside anything else on the ‘nerdy' spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work, even if this leads to heated online debates about whether The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise - which, by the way, it is.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know