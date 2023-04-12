There was a major emotional beat in this week’s episode of The Mandalorian and we provide a Chapter 23 recap as well as explain who the menacing Praetorian Guards are from Star Wars lore.

Last week saw a slew of guest stars grace Chapter 22 and we previously explained who the husband of director Bryce Dallas Howard, Seth Green, played.

Created by Jon Favreau for Disney Plus and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian**

The Mandalorian Chapter 23 The Spies recap

In Chapter 23 we see the previously introduced baddie, Elia Kane, enter into a hologram conversation with Moff Gideon.

Gideon is concerned about the growing Mandalorian presence and reports this to the Imperial Shadow Council made up of Pellaeon and Commandant Brendol Hux.

Star Wars fans were then delighted to see The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch narratives pull together after Project Necromancer was established in live-action.

Elsewhere, Bo-Katan, the Nite Owls, and the Children of the Watch go to reclaim Mandalore and the Great Forge, which is inhabited by more Mandalorians, but they are all quickly ambushed by Gideon’s forces.

Upon discovering a hidden Imperial base, Paz Vizsla stays behind to sacrifice himself as the rest escape, meeting his death at the hands of three Praetorian Guards.

Who are the Praetorian Guards?

The Praetorian Guards, or Elite Praetorian Guards, are highly trained guards working under the Shadow Council of the Galactic Empire.

They were first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as protectors of Supreme Leader Snoke.

These guards are instantly recognizable in their red armor and robes, similar to the Imperial Royal Guards aiding Emperor Palpatine.

The Praetorians use a combination of martial arts, including Teräs Käsi, Bakuuni Hand, Echan, and Nar Kanji techniques.

They also use a series of melee weapons, including vibro-voulges, electro-bisentos, Bilari electro-chain whips and double-bladed vibro-arbir.

The Mandalorian episode count and release schedule

The Mandalorian season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes, following the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 3 will follow the pattern of most Disney Plus shows and release weekly, with new episodes airing on a Wednesday.

Each episode lasts between 30-50 minutes and the season 3 finale is confirmed to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Season 3’s full release schedule reveals when you can catch every new episode of The Mandalorian until the finale.

The Mandalorian – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all