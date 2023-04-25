Elizabeth Olsen is hanging up her Scarlet Witch cape for now, while she fulfills this harrowing miniseries. We confirm how many episodes are in Love & Death, highlight the release schedule, and mark the release date for your calendar.

We previously covered the exact release time of Love & Death and when UK viewers can expect to see the show air in Britain.

Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley for HBO Max, the American crime drama series, Love & Death, follows the true story of Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her friend, Betty Gore, in the 1980s and stars Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Krysten Ritter, and more.

Love & Death release date

Love & Death’s release date is confirmed to be on Thursday, April 27, 2023, on HBO Max.

In order to watch the series, you will need to subscribe to the HBO Max streaming service, which costs $9.99 per month including ads, and $15.99 per month without ads.

The synopsis provided by HBO reads:

“Two church-going couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.”

How many episodes are in Love & Death?

It was previously confirmed by IMDB that Love & Death has seven episodes to air within the miniseries.

Since the show is confirmed to be a limited series, we already know ahead of its premiere that there will be no second season, as the source material is also limited.

The episode titles are still to be announced and the series is two episodes longer than Hulu’s miniseries, Candy, which covered the same topic last year.

Love & Death release schedule

HBO’s release schedule for Love & Death confirmed that the miniseries will debut with a triple bill.

After the first three episodes debut, the show will then settle down into releasing one episode per week until all seven episodes air.

The below release schedule confirms that the Love & Death finale will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Episode 1: TBA – April 27, 2023

Episode 2: TBA – April 27, 2023

Episode 3: TBA – April 27, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – May 4, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – May 11, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – May 18, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – May 25, 2023

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

