Before Bill Hader returns to HBO, we want to get ahead of the game to confirm if Barry has been renewed for season 5 by HBO. We also confirm the release time of the season 4 premiere and how many episodes are in the final run.

Robert Wisdom, Jessy Hodges, and Patrick Fischler have all been confirmed to star in season 4, and fans should also expect a host of cameos to be included too.

Created by Bill Hader and Alex Berg, the dark comedy-drama series, Barry, follows Hader’s titular hitman who begins to question his profession and life choices, starring Sarah Goldberg, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and more.

Has Barry been renewed for season 5 by HBO?

No, Barry has not been renewed for season 5 by HBO because the show is already confirmed to be concluding with season 4.

During Variety’s interview with star and co-creator, Bill Hader, he revealed that a “very clear ending presented itself” while writing the script for season 4:

“It was very much in the writing and the storytelling. I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, “Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.”

Hader was also asked what it’s like saying goodbye to the show:

“It’s kind of an ongoing goodbye right now. I mean, we’re all friends. You know, it’s weird: Like, you say goodbye, and then people come in to do ADR. I’m gonna see Stephen and Henry tomorrow at ADR. And like I said, we’re doing reshoots.”

Barry – Cr. HBO/YouTube

Barry season 4 UK and US release time and date

Barry season 4 is confirmed to be released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 10 pm EST on HBO in the US.

UK fans will also be treated to a day one premiere of season 4 on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 3 am BST on Sky Comedy.

The official synopsis for the final season reads:

“Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

Barry – Cr. HBO/YouTube

How many episodes are in Barry season 4?

Barry season 4 is confirmed to have eight episodes to conclude the show, following the episode count of the first three seasons.

There is already a confirmed release schedule supplied by HBO, revealing that season 4 will begin with a double bill. After the first two episodes premiere on April 16, the series will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Sunday.

In our full release schedule for Barry season 4, we include the episode titles that we know so far and an air date for the finale.

