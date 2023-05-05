Yellowstone has split its current fifth run into two parts, the second of which is due to debut and we confirm how many episodes are in season 5 altogether, highlight the release schedule and discuss the release window for part 2.

The first season of Yellowstone debuted back in June 2018, followed by a second season in 2019, a third in 2020, and a fourth in 2022 – its release schedule was unaffected by the pandemic.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson for Paramount Network, the American neo-Western drama series, Yellowstone, follows the Dutton family of Yellowstone Ranch and their turf war with the Broken Rock Indian reservation, and Yellowstone National Park, starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release

Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is expected to return in the summer of 2023 and an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Season 5 began with a double-bill premiere but it’s still to be confirmed if part 2 will follow suit.

In part 1, we saw John Dutton become the new governor and an impending impeachment was already growing while the feud between Beth and Jamie continued amidst a lethal cattle disease that was spreading.

Yellowstone – Cr. Yellowstone/YouTube

How many episodes in Yellowstone season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 is confirmed to have 14 episodes in this run, which is four more episodes than its previous three seasons.

Since the episode count is a little longer, season 5 has been split into two parts, with part 1 containing eight episodes and part 2 containing the remaining six.

Since it was recently announced that lead actor Kevin Costner would not be returning next season, fans wonder if the series will continue without him.

Yellowstone – Cr. Yellowstone/YouTube

Yellowstone season 5 release schedule

Yellowstone season 5 part 1 aired back in November 2022 and ran up until New Year’s Day in January 2023.

By the time summer 2023 comes around, fans can expect to have two more months of this season before it concludes.

Below, we have highlighted the release schedule for season 5 that we know so far:

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers