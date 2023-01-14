Bryan Cranston is returning as Michael Desiato in Showtime’s thrilling series and we confirm how many episodes are in Your Honor season 2.

Despite being originally ordered as a miniseries, Your Honor was renewed for a second season back in August 2021, but its sophomore run will be the final season.

Developed by Peter Moffat for Showtime and adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, the Your Honor, follows New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose son accidentally kills the son of a kingpin in a hit-and-run, and decides to go out of his way to protect his son as the killer.

Your Honor season 2 release date

Your Honor season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on the Showtime channel.

Subscribers to Showtime Now are currently able to stream episode 1 of season 2, after it arrived on the platform on January 13.

UK viewers can expect season 2 to air three months after the US premiere – following the pattern of the first season – which means an April 2023 window looks likely.

How many episodes are in Your Honor season 2? Release schedule confirmed

Your Honor season 2 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its season 2 run, following the episode count of season 1.

Each episode will last between 52–63 minutes in length and every installment will air on a weekly basis every Sunday.

Assuming there are no delays in airing on Showtime’s part, the series finale of Your Honor is expected to take place on March 19, 2023.

Below, we have outlined the full release schedule for season 2:

Episode 1: Part Eleven – January 15, 2023

– January 15, 2023 Episode 2: Part Twelve – January 22, 2023

– January 22, 2023 Episode 3: Part Thirteen – January 29, 2023

– January 29, 2023 Episode 4: Part Fourteen – February 5, 2023

– February 5, 2023 Episode 5: Part Fifteen – February 12, 2023

– February 12, 2023 Episode 6: Part Sixteen – February 19, 2023

– February 19, 2023 Episode 7: Part Seventeen – February 26, 2023

– February 26, 2023 Episode 8: Part Eighteen – March 5, 2023

– March 5, 2023 Episode 9: Part Nineteen – March 12, 2023

– March 12, 2023 Episode 10: Part Twenty – March 19, 2023

Meet Your Honor season 2 cast

Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Doctor Strange 2’s Michael Stuhlbarg, et al, are returning to see the final season through as Michael, Gina, and Jimmy.

New additions to the season 2 cast include Rosie Perez as Olivia Delmont and Mark Margolis playing Carmine Conti.

Below, we have included the full Your Honor season 2 cast list:

Bryan Cranston – Michael Desiator

– Michael Desiator Hope Davis – Gina Baxter

– Gina Baxter Michael Stuhlbarg – Jimmy Baxter

– Jimmy Baxter Isiah Whitlock Jr. – Charlie Figaro

– Charlie Figaro Benjamin Flores Jr. – Eugene Jones

– Eugene Jones Amy Landecker – Det. Nancy Costello

– Det. Nancy Costello Keith Machekanyanga – Little Mo

– Little Mo Andrene Ward-Hammond – Big Mo

– Big Mo Margo Martindale – Elizabeth

– Elizabeth Lilli Kay – Fia Baxter

– Fia Baxter Tony Curran – Frankie

– Frankie Jimi Stanton – Carlo Baxter

– Carlo Baxter Gavin “Chief” Meredith – Chris

– Chris Kelvin Witherspoon – Russell

– Russell Mark Margolis – Carmine Conti

– Carmine Conti Rosie Perez – Olivia Delmont

Where to watch Your Honor season 2

The only place you’ll be able to watch Your Honor season 2 in the US is on Showtime’s channel or streaming platform, Showtime Now.

Showtime Now subscriptions include a 30-day free trial before costing $3.99 per month for six months before increasing to $10.99 per month – adhering to a current discount active at the moment.

Viewers in the UK can catch new episodes on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, once an air date has been announced.

