How many episodes in Your Honor season 2 on Showtime?
Bryan Cranston is returning as Michael Desiato in Showtime’s thrilling series and we confirm how many episodes are in Your Honor season 2.
Despite being originally ordered as a miniseries, Your Honor was renewed for a second season back in August 2021, but its sophomore run will be the final season.
Developed by Peter Moffat for Showtime and adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, the Your Honor, follows New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose son accidentally kills the son of a kingpin in a hit-and-run, and decides to go out of his way to protect his son as the killer.
Your Honor season 2 release date
Your Honor season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on the Showtime channel.
Subscribers to Showtime Now are currently able to stream episode 1 of season 2, after it arrived on the platform on January 13.
UK viewers can expect season 2 to air three months after the US premiere – following the pattern of the first season – which means an April 2023 window looks likely.
How many episodes are in Your Honor season 2? Release schedule confirmed
Your Honor season 2 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its season 2 run, following the episode count of season 1.
Each episode will last between 52–63 minutes in length and every installment will air on a weekly basis every Sunday.
Assuming there are no delays in airing on Showtime’s part, the series finale of Your Honor is expected to take place on March 19, 2023.
Below, we have outlined the full release schedule for season 2:
- Episode 1: Part Eleven – January 15, 2023
- Episode 2: Part Twelve – January 22, 2023
- Episode 3: Part Thirteen – January 29, 2023
- Episode 4: Part Fourteen – February 5, 2023
- Episode 5: Part Fifteen – February 12, 2023
- Episode 6: Part Sixteen – February 19, 2023
- Episode 7: Part Seventeen – February 26, 2023
- Episode 8: Part Eighteen – March 5, 2023
- Episode 9: Part Nineteen – March 12, 2023
- Episode 10: Part Twenty – March 19, 2023
Meet Your Honor season 2 cast
Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Doctor Strange 2’s Michael Stuhlbarg, et al, are returning to see the final season through as Michael, Gina, and Jimmy.
New additions to the season 2 cast include Rosie Perez as Olivia Delmont and Mark Margolis playing Carmine Conti.
Below, we have included the full Your Honor season 2 cast list:
- Bryan Cranston – Michael Desiator
- Hope Davis – Gina Baxter
- Michael Stuhlbarg – Jimmy Baxter
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. – Charlie Figaro
- Benjamin Flores Jr. – Eugene Jones
- Amy Landecker – Det. Nancy Costello
- Keith Machekanyanga – Little Mo
- Andrene Ward-Hammond – Big Mo
- Margo Martindale – Elizabeth
- Lilli Kay – Fia Baxter
- Tony Curran – Frankie
- Jimi Stanton – Carlo Baxter
- Gavin “Chief” Meredith – Chris
- Kelvin Witherspoon – Russell
- Mark Margolis – Carmine Conti
- Rosie Perez – Olivia Delmont
Where to watch Your Honor season 2
The only place you’ll be able to watch Your Honor season 2 in the US is on Showtime’s channel or streaming platform, Showtime Now.
Showtime Now subscriptions include a 30-day free trial before costing $3.99 per month for six months before increasing to $10.99 per month – adhering to a current discount active at the moment.
Viewers in the UK can catch new episodes on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, once an air date has been announced.
