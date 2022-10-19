How many episodes will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have?

After waiting for a decade, Bleach has arrived with its final arc Thousand-Year Blood War, and now fans want to know about the episode count of the anime series.

The original Bleach anime was released in 2004 and concluded in 2012. It had a total of 366 episodes covering two-thirds of the manga. Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War covers one-third of the manga, i.e., 206 chapters from the manga. As the anime releases a new episode every Monday, we here talk about how many total episodes there will be in the series.

What will be the episode count of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is confirmed to arrive divided into four cours and will have 52 episodes. Each cour of the anime will have 12-13 episodes. However, no confirmation is yet made regarding the breaks between each cour.

The chances of breaks seem a bit low as the Pierrot Studio is animating the anime. The Japanese animation studio has worked on Naruto, the anime series that ran for years with weekly episode releases. Similarly, the studio has been delivering new episodes of Boruto every week with minimal breaks. So, the staff at Pierrot is accustomed to continuing a project without going on hiatus for long periods. Moreover, the studio started working on Bleach way before the Final season premiered. So, it’s safe to assume they have already completed several episodes of TYBW in advance.

Regardless, if there are breaks between the cours, TYBW might conclude in 2023 or 2024, but if the cours are kept in continuity, the anime might conclude within a year.

Is Bleach Manga finished?

Yes, the Bleach manga ended after getting published in Shonen Jump Magazine for 15 years. The manga ended in 2016 with a cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. It was wrapped up before it was planned due to the deteriorating health condition of the mangaka. However, one of the reasons behind the early completion of the manga was poor reviews from the readers.

In fact, the original Bleach anime has to include some filler arcs in between as the storyline was never satisfying enough for some fans. The anime concluded its previous season in 2012 with a filler arc titled The Lost Agent. That said, the manga did return last year with a new chapter, and Tite Kubo delivered a satisfying end to the incredible story with phenomenal artwork.