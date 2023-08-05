Aragorn is a Ranger of the North, a great warrior, and a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, who played a central role in The War of the Ring. He led hobbits to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring and later became the King of Gondor and Arnor. In the films he is portrayed as a middle-aged man but how old is Aragorn?

From the Fellowship of the Ring, we find out that Aragorn was born to Arathorn II and Gilraen. Aragorn carried the royal blood of Dunedain and was the last heir to both thrones of Gondor and Arnor. His father was killed by orcs when Aragorn was only 2 years old. Therefore Elrond, his distant relative decided to take the boy to Rivendell, where he would have a safe and peaceful childhood. Although many fans pay enough attention to Aragorn’s biography and royal heritage, not all of us know exactly how old Aragorn was in Lord of the Rings.

The Return of the King | The Lord of the Rings 4K Ultra HD | Warner Bros. Entertainment YouTube

How old is Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings?

Through various of Tolkien’s works and appendices, we found out that Aragorn was born during the Third Age and more precisely, in 2931. Until he reached 20 years, Aragorn’s royal lineage and his real name were purposely kept secret by his foster father, the Lord of Rivendell, Elrond.

The events described in The Lord of the Rings start in 3018 of the Third Age, making Aragorn 87 years old. We know that men in Tolkien’s fantasy universe are unlikely to live such a long life, especially if they are warriors. However, neither in movies nor in books was Aragorn portrayed as old or infirm. How is this possible?

The answer lies in Aragorn’s ancestry. As it was previously mentioned, he was one of the Dúnedain, the descendants of ancient people Númenóreans, who escaped from a drowning island of Númenor and were very close with elves. “Men of the West” were able to live three times as long as other races of Men. Moreover, the fact that he is part elf, like many other Dúnedain, would also play a significant role in his longevity.

The particular reasons behind this ability of Númenoreans are likely to be discovered in further seasons of Rings of Power.

Photo by New Line/WireImage

How old was Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings when he died?

After The War of the Ring, Aragorn lived a happy and long life alongside his wife Arwen, Elrond‘s daughter, who gave up her elven immortality to stay with her beloved husband. They shared one son and two daughters. After ruling Gondor and Arnor for almost 122 years, Aragorn died peacefully at 210 years old.

Can we see Aragorn in The Hobbit?

Ever since the world saw another Peter Jackson trilogy The Hobbit, fans have been wondering if we could actually see Aragorn in this environment, just as we did with Legolas.

Bilbo Baggins’ story indeed took place in the Third Age, however, it was 77 years earlier than the events described in Lord of the Rings. That means that Aragorn was obviously already alive at that time but was only around 10 years old, therefore he was too young to take any significant part in the story.

Gaming Trailers