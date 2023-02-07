Every Pun from Ellie's book in HBO's The Last of Us episode 4 and beyond

Episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us was packed full of pun-tastic humor from Ellie so let’s take a look at all of the puns said in the episode plus all of the puns still to come.

HBO’s The Last of Us is already almost halfway through its first season and so far, it’s been jam-packed with death, love, and survival. There usually isn’t much to laugh about when you’re knee-deep in the post-apocalypse, especially with horrific infected around every corner and humans wanting to kill you. But thankfully, Ellie’s humor brings a much-needed light to the grim and dark world with her pun book.

Let’s look at all the puns from episode 4 of HBO’s The Last of Us and other puns and jokes from the game that could be making an appearance.

All puns from episode 4 of The Last of Us

Although initially an annoyance to Joel who really didn’t find the humor in Ellie’s constant jokes and puns from her ‘No Pun Intended Vol. 2’ book, viewers lapped them up as it brought a glimpse of comedy to the otherwise somber series. Players of The Last of Us will have already heard many of these puns and jokes already but let’s look at all of Ellie’s witticisms throughout episode 4.

“It doesn’t matter how much you push the envelope, it’ll still be stationary.”

“What did the mermaid wear to her math class? An algae bra.”

“I stayed up all night wondering where the sun went, and then it dawned on me.”

“Why did the scarecrow get an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.”

“Did you know diarrhea is hereditary? It runs in your genes.”

It’s coming.



Stream episode 5 of #TheLastOfUs early, this Friday at 9PM on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/JpuRUST8O5 — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) February 6, 2023

All puns and jokes from The Last of Us game

Throughout the game, Ellie comes out with some crackers that usually sees Joel rolling his eyes and Ellie finding herself hilarious. As we’ve seen in episode 4, HBO is implementing quite a few of Ellie’s joke book banters into the series, and if that keeps going, here are some more we can expect to see as viewers journey through the rest of season one.

“What did the Confederate soldiers use to eat off of? Civil ware.”

“What did they use to drink with? Cups. Dixie Cups.”

“I walked into my sister’s room and tripped on a bra. It was a booby-trap.”

“A book just fell on my head, I only have my shelf to blame.”

“What is the leading cause of divorce in long-term marriages? A stalemate.”

“3.14% of sailors are Pi Rates.”

“People are making apocalypse jokes like there’s no tomorrow…”

“I tried to catch some fog earlier. I mist.”

“You wanna hear a joke about pizza? Never mind, it was too cheesy.”

“What did the green grape say to the purple grape? Breathe, you idiot!”

Show all