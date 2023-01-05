How can you watch My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog online, what date and time will the anime series release for OTT streaming?

Every anime season, there are a few shows that decidedly rock the boat, and Winter 2023 is no exception.

Ahead of its premiere, the one series that is arguably set to cause more controversy than any other is My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog.

So, what is My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog all about, how can you watch the anime online, and when will the series release for OTT streaming?

TV Anime "My Life as Inukai-san's Dog." (Inu ni Nattara Suki na Hito ni Hirowareta.) has total 14 episodes. pic.twitter.com/ksSUN7qkko — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) January 4, 2023

What is My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog about?

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog is an upcoming romantic comedy anime series from Studio Quad, adapting the original manga by Itsutsuse.

The series tells the story of Pochita, a high school boy who has secretly been madly in love with a classmate called Karen Inukai for several months. Sadly, he has never had the confidence to tell her how he truly felt and unfortunately, he is starting to wonder whether his chance at true love is disappearing fast.

However, one day, his life and his chances of getting with his crush are turned upside-down when he mysteriously turns into a dog.

After being taken in by Inukai as her new pet, Pochita is starting to debate whether or not staying as a dog would be his best bet.

“They say every dog has his day. That’s especially true for our protagonist, who was just turned into a dog and now lives every day under the care of his crush, Inukai-san! She happily dotes on her new companion, and while he wants to return to human form someday, there’s something wonderful about being cared for by the person he loves.” – My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog synopsis, via HiDive.

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog release date and time

My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, January 5.

As confirmed by HiDive, episodes from the My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog anime series will be made available to stream online at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 7:30 AM

Eastern Time – 10:30 AM

British Time – 3:30 PM

European Time – 4:30 PM

India Time – 9 PM

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 2 AM

“The main character wakes up to find that his body has turned into a dog. He is picked up by Mrs. Inukai, whom he has been in love with since he was a human. Mrs. Inukai takes Pochita home, soaking wet from the rain, and starts taking off his clothes to take a bath with him. Pochita was in a panic when he was suddenly shown the naked body of his favorite girl, but in the end, he did as Mrs. Inukai asked…” – Episode 01 Story, via official website.

Season 1 of the anime is listed for 12 individual episodes, with two extra OVA broadcasts included in the Blu-Ray DVD boxset.

"My Life as Inukai-san's Dog" premieres soon, and it's exactly what it sounds like! pic.twitter.com/I6GBWMTcv0 — Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) January 2, 2023

